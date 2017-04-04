13 ideas to divide spaces even in the smallest houses

In small houses, rooms are usually organized very close to each other to save space. However, it needs to have certain elements that help to define what belongs in one space and what is a part of another area. Therefore, we have dedicated this ideabook to present 13 ideas for creating segments within small houses so that the spaces stay connected and yet have a distinct identity. Using shapes, colours and textures we will show you how to divide spaces without making the design seem disconnected.