13 ideas to divide spaces even in the smallest houses

In small houses, rooms are usually organized very close to each other to save space. However, it needs to have certain elements that help to define what belongs in one space and what is a part of another area. Therefore, we have dedicated this ideabook to present 13 ideas for creating segments within small houses so that the spaces stay connected and yet have a distinct identity. Using shapes, colours and textures we will show you how to divide spaces without making the design seem disconnected.
We start with this discreet idea, which has a panel installed to separate the spaces. It camouflages very well with the rest of the environment to maintain synergy, but simultaneously has a quality that sets it apart. One can use a structure, or some other detail in the decoration to establish a difference that serves a specific purpose.
A couple of steps between one room and another are more than enough to show that two different areas coexist in the same space. The elevation takes away the need for a partition panel.
Choose a few vibrant colours and paint the corners of the walls or the elements in your house to create separations that define what belongs in one room and what is a part of another. You can paint pillars, furniture, the staircase or any other feature. Distinct colours are used to demarcate areas, but the shades complement each other to create a beautifully cohesive ambiance.
Placing a wall disconnects one space in the house from another, which is not ideal for small homes. How about installing a wall that is open in the centre, like this one?
The location and orientation of furniture can be used to create divisions. Just a simple arrangement that has the furniture backed up against each other denotes an imaginary barrier that separates the spaces.
A small home becomes even smaller with permanent partitions such as walls. That’s why it’s better to install elements that can be slid or folded away when you want to connect spaces or to make the area appear larger.
Installing doors right at the spot where you want to create a division is a very innovative idea for a divider, especially in cramped spaces. It can be closed to maintain privacy, whenever necessary.
If you can’t think of any other way to divide the interior of the house than by using furniture, remove the back of the units so that the open shelves serve as partitions and are functional, besides helping to integrate different areas of the home.
When houses are very small, it’s quite common to find that elements that divide one area cause darkness in other areas due to the light in the passage being blocked. The solution is to install lights in the partition to keep the area bright.
This is a clever trick to divide small houses. Arranging a piece of corner furniture in a place where a corner does not exist, creates a solid partition with minimum effort. It’s almost as good as having a wall separating the spaces.
Sometimes, all it takes is observation to determine what elements to use to create the division that you are looking for. In this home, the curve of the staircase tells us where the room ends, and the hallway begins.
If you can’t find any other idea than installing a wall, create one that allows a connection between the two spaces. For example, the window in the middle of this wall allows light to pass through – an essential element for small homes.
Our final image shows you how to create several tiny areas within a small room. For example, the bedroom has a bed on one side and a reading area or work desk on the other. A clever way to segment such small areas is to use light bars or grills so that they don’t completely break down the environment while they create divisions.
