Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 ideas to divide spaces even in the smallest houses

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

In small houses, rooms are usually organized very close to each other to save space. However, it needs to have certain elements that help to define what belongs in one space and what is a part of another area. Therefore, we have dedicated this ideabook to present 13 ideas for creating segments within small houses so that the spaces stay connected and yet have a distinct identity. Using shapes, colours and textures we will show you how to divide spaces without making the design seem disconnected.

1. What appears to be an extension of the wall adds personality

2-poziomowe mieszkanie, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We start with this discreet idea, which has a panel installed to separate the spaces. It camouflages very well with the rest of the environment to maintain synergy, but simultaneously has a quality that sets it apart. One can use a structure, or some other detail in the decoration to establish a difference that serves a specific purpose.

2. Playing with levels

Haus Kleinmachnow, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style dining room
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

A couple of steps between one room and another are more than enough to show that two different areas coexist in the same space. The elevation takes away the need for a partition panel.

3. Using vibrant colours that complement

Casa Camet Norte, Susana Bellotti Arquitectos Susana Bellotti Arquitectos Rustic style dining room
Susana Bellotti Arquitectos

Susana Bellotti Arquitectos
Susana Bellotti Arquitectos
Susana Bellotti Arquitectos

Choose a few vibrant colours and paint the corners of the walls or the elements in your house to create separations that define what belongs in one room and what is a part of another. You can paint pillars, furniture, the staircase or any other feature. Distinct colours are used to demarcate areas, but the shades complement each other to create a beautifully cohesive ambiance.

4. A wall without a centre

VALLE VERDE 43, RAVE Arch RAVE Arch Modern dining room
RAVE Arch

RAVE Arch
RAVE Arch
RAVE Arch

Placing a wall disconnects one space in the house from another, which is not ideal for small homes. How about installing a wall that is open in the centre, like this one?

5. Dividing with the back of furniture

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

The location and orientation of furniture can be used to create divisions. Just a simple arrangement that has the furniture backed up against each other denotes an imaginary barrier that separates the spaces.

6. Flexible divisions

Casa de Piedra, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

A small home becomes even smaller with permanent partitions such as walls. That’s why it’s better to install elements that can be slid or folded away when you want to connect spaces or to make the area appear larger.


7. Doors where you don’t expect them to be

JVS, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Installing doors right at the spot where you want to create a division is a very innovative idea for a divider, especially in cramped spaces. It can be closed to maintain privacy, whenever necessary.

8. Multi-functional divisions

148 m2 de uma remodelação no centro do Porto, URBAstudios URBAstudios Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
URBAstudios

URBAstudios
URBAstudios
URBAstudios

If you can’t think of any other way to divide the interior of the house than by using furniture, remove the back of the units so that the open shelves serve as partitions and are functional, besides helping to integrate different areas of the home.

9. Division does not mean compromising on light

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

When houses are very small, it’s quite common to find that elements that divide one area cause darkness in other areas due to the light in the passage being blocked. The solution is to install lights in the partition to keep the area bright.

10. Corner furniture where there is no corner

SUDOKU Bookshelves CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET Modern living room
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET

SUDOKU Bookshelves

CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET

This is a clever trick to divide small houses. Arranging a piece of corner furniture in a place where a corner does not exist, creates a solid partition with minimum effort. It’s almost as good as having a wall separating the spaces.

11. Making the most of what is there

CASA LAURELES, Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V. Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V. Modern living room
Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.

Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.
Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.
Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.

Sometimes, all it takes is observation to determine what elements to use to create the division that you are looking for. In this home, the curve of the staircase tells us where the room ends, and the hallway begins.

12. A wall with a connection

Un appartement gipsy/industriel en région parisienne, espaces & déco espaces & déco Industrial style bedroom
espaces &amp; déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

If you can’t find any other idea than installing a wall, create one that allows a connection between the two spaces. For example, the window in the middle of this wall allows light to pass through – an essential element for small homes.

13. Separating areas within a small room

Медовая геометрия, CO:interior CO:interior Scandinavian style living room
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Our final image shows you how to create several tiny areas within a small room. For example, the bedroom has a bed on one side and a reading area or work desk on the other. A clever way to segment such small areas is to use light bars or grills so that they don’t completely break down the environment while they create divisions.

For some interesting ideas for creating partitions in a bedroom, see this ideabook.

A modern house full of charm for the Indian family
Which of these designs will work in your small home? Share your unique ideas in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks