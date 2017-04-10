Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and beautiful 3bhk flat of 1400sqft in Jaipur

Justwords Justwords
homify Asian style bedroom
Situated at Mangalam Grand Vista in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, this 3bhk apartment is a very stylish and cosy affair rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Consultant. Elegant and warm wooden elements, fashionable furniture, sudden pops of bold colours and graceful lighting make this home perfect for modern Indian families. The modest area of 1400sqft was cleverly used to accommodate a large common area and three classy bedrooms. Creative wallpapers and claddings especially make a difference to every functional zone. Read on to know more.

Grand living

Living and Dining Area
Sober and soothing shades like grey, white, cream and wood make the living space warm and inviting. The wooden false ceiling holds a glamorous chandelier, and printed cushions contrast the grey seating nicely. The ornate wallpaper behind the biggest sofa lends a regal touch to the space, and we also love the beautifully carved wooden partition that keeps the dining separate. Brightly printed chairs in the dining area are visible from here as well.

Living and Dining Area
The TV unit in the living space is very trendy and sleek, and features inbuilt drawers and floating shelves to store and display things.

Stylish master bedroom

Master Bedroom
Dark wooden furniture and soft shades of white create a very warm and relaxing ambiance in this spacious master bedroom. Floral prints on the wallpaper behind the elegant bed and a stylish rug lend visual depth to the space. Printed cushions and throws lend some colour to the otherwise neutral environment.

Master Bedroom
From this side, you can see how vibrant artworks and a printed curtain add more personality to the bedroom. The TV unit is sleek and fashionable as well.

Sober guest bedroom

Guest Bedroom 1
Browns, creams, and whites make this guest bedroom bright and warm. Simply but stylishly furnished, this space is ideal for unwinding, sleeping and dreaming sweet dreams. Printed cushions and a very unique table lamp break the monotony of neutrals here.

Colourful surprise

Guest Bedroom 2
A multicoloured striped rug, vibrant cushions and bright abstract artworks lend spice and life to this elegant guest bedroom. The wallpaper behind the bed is lightly printed too and jazzes up the white and brown atmosphere.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


