A breathtaking 3bhk flat of 1500sqft in Alwar, Rajasthan

Stylish and luxurious living is an art, and your home plays a major role in determining it. This 3bhk apartment in Alwar for example, makes use of stunning designs and elegant colours to create a lasting impression. From creative wall claddings to beautiful partitions, impressive false ceilings and gorgeous furniture, no stone has been left unturned to make this home aesthetic and comfortable. Materials like marble, wood and glass have been used tastefully to create spaces which are inviting as well as inspiring. Chic light fixtures and a fashionable terrace act as icing on this cake baked by the interior designers and decorators at Design Consultant.
A rich wooden feature wall, an elegant console table, a magnificent mirror and some crane sculptures make the entrance foyer breathtaking. An intricately carved screen subtly demarcates the living area from the foyer, and you can catch a glimpse of the vibrant dining arrangement at the end as well.
Luxurious marble flooring and trendy furniture with lively printed upholstery make the living area welcoming and comfy. Ornately carved wooden panelling lends class to the false ceiling, while the glossy feature wall behind the sofa is inspired by leafless trees. The wall cladding behind the TV is very colourful, and lends spice and personality to the space.
Rich wooden panelling lends lots of warmth to this white and beige master bedroom. The luxurious bed comes with a vintage-style headboard, while the cushions complement the wood nicely. Beautiful floral patterns on the rug and the reflective surface of the false ceiling add subtle glamour here.
The TV unit is very sleek and minimalistic, and there are only a few decor accents to make the bedroom feel spacious and breathable.
A bold red, black and white bed jazzes up the daughter’s bedroom beautifully. The unique shape of the headboard, the printed duvet and the elegant lamps enhance the charming ambiance. Paintings and artistic digital laminates on the wardrobe doors offer visual interest here. The false ceiling resembles the starry night sky and is perfect for inviting sleep in.
Quirkily-shaped shelves lend a creative touch to the red, black and white TV unit, while the wall-mounted magazine rack saves floor area.
Artificial grass carpeting and stylish rattan furniture make the terrace ideal for lazing around, enjoying outdoor meals or cosy chats. Tall potted palms offer natural freshness, while the elegant carved white panels make a dramatic statement.
A round table surrounded by trendy rattan chairs invite you to relish afternoon teas on the terrace. We also love the steel and glass balustrade, which allows an undisturbed view of the outdoors.
