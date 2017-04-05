A beautiful and vibrant Mumbai residence

When the brief is to bring the essence of Turkey to a Mumbai home, what a vibrant experience it is for the architects! Inspired by a trip to Turkey and their purchase of light fixtures there, the owners of this residence decided to bring the flavour of that beautiful country to their home. Lively colours, beautiful woodwork, different textures, exotic accessories – the team at Interface architects brought all this and more into the 2000 sq ft apartment in Parel designed by architects at Interface, Mumbai, resulting in a comfortable and glamorous residence that evokes Mediterranean style to perfection! Let’s take the tour of this dramatic home!
The white walls of the living area evoke the lime-washed residences of Turkey while the comfortable pink sofa, sand-coloured flooring, elegant woodwork and gorgeous accessories all bring to mind the vibrancy of Istanbul.
The living area is right out of a fairy-tale, with stylish furniture, a rich rug and sleek accessories. We love the showy lamp on the lovely table by the sofa. The delicate curtains provide privacy yet there is ample natural light coming in through the large windows.
One of the four bedrooms has been transformed into a cheerful den that is used for relaxing and watching television. Hand-painted blue sliding doors, vivid pink walls and the sand-hued floor are further enhanced by exotic accessories for a truly dramatic look!
Here is another view of the den – and what a view it is! The armchair lends such an exotic stylish touch to this space while the dark sofa balances the liveliness of the pink and blue décor. The colourful rug, exquisite panels of the cupboard and other accessories combine for a cosy atmosphere.
This view of the den shows us the delicate painting done on the wall, which adds such a lovely touch to this space. The theme of lotus, birds and dragonflies is perfect for the blue wall.
Who would ever want to leave this bathroom! Glamorous lighting, beautiful Mediterranean tiles, an exquisite fretwork frame for the mirror and trendy sanitary ware and accessories – this is the complete package!
Even the bathroom has been decorated with a lot of care and attention to detail. Notice how the blue accent wall highlights the exquisite light fixture while the mirror frame, beautiful washbasin and pretty tiles all add a considerable dollop of charm. The shape of the window is a masterstroke, reminiscent of Turkish designs.
The pretty fretwork is a creative way to add Mediterranean magic to the furniture. The wooden shelves and drawers are sleek and spacious, with plenty of room to store necessities as well as display decorative items.
Interface Architects have done a spectacular job of bringing Turkish flavours to a Mumbai residence, filling it with vivacity, charm and originality!
