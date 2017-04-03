11 tips to beautify your home for less than 500 rupees

Have you ever been to a discount score and been amazed at how cheap, unique and interesting some of the stuff is? If you thought that beautifying your home costs a lot of money, think again! Often, we see professional interior designers using simple things to enhance the décor of a house or to keep it more organized.

In this ideabook, we present 11 tips for beautifying your house with a budget of less than five hundred rupees. Take a look, and be amazed!