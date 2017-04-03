11 tips to beautify your home for less than 500 rupees

Have you ever been to a discount score and been amazed at how cheap, unique and interesting some of the stuff is? If you thought that beautifying your home costs a lot of money, think again! Often, we see professional interior designers using simple things to enhance the décor of a house or to keep it more organized.
In this ideabook, we present 11 tips for beautifying your house with a budget of less than five hundred rupees. Take a look, and be amazed!
Buy a packet of coffee filter paper from a discount store and think of inventive ways to use them. Among the things that you can use them for is to create dividers in drawers. The advantage of these papers is that you can replace them whenever they are dirty. You can also place them between expensive dishes to keep them free from scratches.
You’ll find tiny baskets in a range of colours in any discount store. Often, they fit perfectly into a drawer and can be used for placing small items to keep the drawers more organized. You’ll no longer have messy or cluttered drawers as everything will be neatly stored. Your guests will be amazed by your ability to keep everything organized.
Anti-slip paper is a handy tool that you can stick on the end of your kitchen furniture and accessories to keep them from sliding out or falling. Use them at the bottom on your spatulas so that they stay upright when stored. You can also use them to stick up posters or pictures to beautify the area.
While you won’t find fancy, luxury brand glass jars at discount stores, you are sure to find small and colourful ones. Glue them together to create a unique desktop organizer that is perfect for storing pens and pencils.
You’ll find a range of cheap vases and pots in a discount store. Pick up a few and have fun spray painting them to create a stylish accessory. You can try this on potted plants, accessories and kitchen pots. Doesn’t it look beautiful in this image?
You’ll find glass stones at discount stores, which can be used to decorate bottles. You can do so much with it! For example, stick glass stones along the outer edge of a mirror to bring a new and luxurious look to it.
This is another great idea! You may not want to try it on an expensive new sofa, but stitching buttons or using brass pins to stud the outer edge of the arms can transform an old sofa.
Tupperware or similar storage containers can be found in large quantities in discount stores. It may not go with your designer kitchen, but is a good option for sorting small items such as keys, sewing kit, etc. It’s ideal for saving all those Lego pieces from your child’s toy collection, making playtime more fun as everything is easy to find.
Place a plastic cutlery organizer in a drawer to keep it organized. These organizers can also be used in your children’s desk drawers to sort pens, pencils, crayons and markers.
If you find plastic mats at the discount store, use them as a base on your refrigerator shelves. This will make your refrigerator easier to clean and present a beautiful element when you open the refrigerator.
If you have old accessories such as plates that you are planning to discard, try to get creative by painting them to create a unique piece of art. Bake them at a low temperature to finish and use them as wall hangings.
