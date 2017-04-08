Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ideas to transform your entrance and hallway

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
To have a beautiful entrance or hallway is the first step for setting the mood for the entire house. Most people do not pay much attention in decorating these areas as they do for other rooms of the house. But if you want to transform your entrance hallway into an amazing looking space then here are 8 ideas that you must absolutely consider.

1. Artistic table

K.T.K Evi İstinye, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

One of the simplest ways of decorating your hallway is by adding an artistic table. It is not important that you should have a big piece of furniture to make the place look grand, rather using sleek stone slab tables like these can give you the perfect look for your entrance.

2. Plants

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

If you have been looking for a low budget alternative for transforming your main entrance then incorporating plants can be an ideal choice. You can also use different types of planters to enhance the beauty of these potted plants.

3. Ottoman

Stüdyo Daire Tasarımı, Ceren Torun Yiğit Ceren Torun Yiğit Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Ceren Torun Yiğit

Ceren Torun Yiğit
Ceren Torun Yiğit
Ceren Torun Yiğit

Sometimes less is considered more and this picture is the perfect example of this statement. If you are looking for a neat and clean design for your hallway then incorporating an Ottoman or Settee can also be an excellent choice. You can also upholster these pieces of furniture to match the decor of your hallway.

4. Storage

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

There is no rule as to what you can add in your hallways and entrances. One of the best alternatives instead of using seating in your hallway is storage units. By adding different types of storage furniture in your entrance you can utilise the space well and also make it look organised.

5. Bright colours

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Using colours is one of the easiest ways to transform the look of a room in an instance. The designer for this hallway has used a combination of bright red and white to make the place look lively. They have also added built-in cupboards to make the hallway multifunctional.

6. Wall decoration

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

For those of you who have narrow hallways and are looking for space saving transformation options using this design layout is highly recommended. By using wall mounted lampshades you can illuminate the entire hallway easily without wasting floor space.


7. Chest of drawers

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

If you are looking for additional storage space in your hallway then adding similar looking chest of drawers can also be a good option. You can also paint these drawers in bright colours to make them stand out from the rest of the decor.

8. Bookshelf

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Rules

Design Rules
Design Rules
Design Rules

For hallways that are situated near dead corners building custom, shelf options can also be worth a shot. By customising the space available you can create a beautiful looking book or curio shelves.

For more hallway designs check out our ideabook

An elegant and modern Mumbai apartment of 3700sqft
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


