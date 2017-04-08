8 ideas to transform your entrance and hallway

To have a beautiful entrance or hallway is the first step for setting the mood for the entire house. Most people do not pay much attention in decorating these areas as they do for other rooms of the house. But if you want to transform your entrance hallway into an amazing looking space then here are 8 ideas that you must absolutely consider.
One of the simplest ways of decorating your hallway is by adding an artistic table. It is not important that you should have a big piece of furniture to make the place look grand, rather using sleek stone slab tables like these can give you the perfect look for your entrance.
If you have been looking for a low budget alternative for transforming your main entrance then incorporating plants can be an ideal choice. You can also use different types of planters to enhance the beauty of these potted plants.
Sometimes less is considered more and this picture is the perfect example of this statement. If you are looking for a neat and clean design for your hallway then incorporating an Ottoman or Settee can also be an excellent choice. You can also upholster these pieces of furniture to match the decor of your hallway.
There is no rule as to what you can add in your hallways and entrances. One of the best alternatives instead of using seating in your hallway is storage units. By adding different types of storage furniture in your entrance you can utilise the space well and also make it look organised.
Using colours is one of the easiest ways to transform the look of a room in an instance. The designer for this hallway has used a combination of bright red and white to make the place look lively. They have also added built-in cupboards to make the hallway multifunctional.
For those of you who have narrow hallways and are looking for space saving transformation options using this design layout is highly recommended. By using wall mounted lampshades you can illuminate the entire hallway easily without wasting floor space.
If you are looking for additional storage space in your hallway then adding similar looking chest of drawers can also be a good option. You can also paint these drawers in bright colours to make them stand out from the rest of the decor.
For hallways that are situated near dead corners building custom, shelf options can also be worth a shot. By customising the space available you can create a beautiful looking book or curio shelves.
