A magnificent family home home in Surat

An aesthetic, comfortable and functional home is the result of many factors – colours, materials, decor accents, textiles and lighting. And the interior designers and decorators at House2Home in Surat remembered this while creating a stunning statement with this spacious family home. They introduced unique wall claddings, gorgeous textiles, rich hues and beautiful designs to impress guests and make them envious as well. Cutting-edge storage solutions and fashionable lighting ideas add to the attraction of this residence too.
The non-linear and unusual wall decor in the living space has been accentuated with indirect lighting, and it stands out strikingly! The comfy beige sofas have been jazzed up with bright printed cushions and a matching rug.
A nature-inspired sculpture and a couple of vibrant printed ottomans liven up this cosy corner, while the wooden flooring lends warmth.
This casual living space combines soft textiles with browns, greys, creams and deep reds for an elegant and inviting look. The lighting is soothing yet convenient.
Geometrically-inspired see-through partitions creatively separate the different areas in this home, and allow light to travel easily.
Beautiful floral patterns on the wall cladding behind the bed make this bedroom truly gorgeous. Soothing white hues and indirect lighting promise serenity, and polka-dotted bedding lends retro charm here.
Smooth and silky bedding in midnight blue beautifully contrasts the creamy white and wooden environment. The printed drape and sleek shelves in this room look elegant too.
The bright white environment of this simple bedroom has been duly contrasted with a lavish dark wooden bed and cream, printed upholstery. The rug is pretty as well.
Neutral hues like black, white, grey and beige dominate this artistic bedroom with its nature-inspired feature wall. This wall comes with beautifully lit inbuilt niches, while stunning patterns rule the bedding for added visual interest.
Rich wooden elements combine with browns, creams and golden touches for a regal experience in this bedroom. The stylish bed, velvety textiles, a lovely patterned curtain and golden lighting ensure a good night’s sleep.
Contemporary white closets, a tall dressing mirror and a trendy TV unit complete the functional aspect of this bedroom.
Glossy and white sliding doors lend much personality to this closet and saves space as well. But what lend an extra edge are the decorative strips of triangular panels in a contrasting hue.
For more ideas, take another tour - A 3700sqft stylish and cosy house for big Indian families