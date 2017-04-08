An elegant and modern Mumbai apartment of 3700sqft

With an awe-inspiring area of 3700sqft at its disposal, this apartment in Mumbai makes a very modern, minimal yet elegant statement. The architects at J Square Architectural Studio have used neutral and soothing hues, trendy furniture and fashionable lighting to make each part of the residence stand out and yet blend in. Storage solutions are sleek and smooth in this home, while wallpapers and textured walls pop up here and there to offer visual depth and interest. Minimal decor and spacious interiors ensure that the inhabitants get to live peacefully and in a hassle-free manner.
Beautifully polished and embedded with stylish metallic panels, the large entrance door looks glamorous, warm and inviting. Glossy and dark mosaic tiles surround the door for an elegant appearance. A small figurine of Lord Ganesha adds a dash of auspiciousness to the door.
A trendy bed with inbuilt drawers and blue indirect lighting make this bedroom simple yet fashionable. Multicoloured squares adorn both the bed and the door, to lend some spice to the neutral environment. But what we love the most are the glass sliding doors leading to a large balcony. They bring in ample fresh air and sunlight every day.
At the foot of the bed is the stylish and minimalistic entertainment unit rendered in dark wood and the same multicoloured squares we saw before. The shelf above the TV is particularly perfect for displaying artefacts.
Floor to ceiling closets with gleaming white sliding doors add tons of style and functionality to this large bedroom. They nicely complement the ultramodern bed, while indirect lighting defines the shape of the headboard.
This simple but ultramodern bedroom was given a gorgeous lift with the dark grey and black wallpaper. Its ornate print lends class and contrast to the otherwise neutral space.
Though white in colour, this beautifully textured wall adds personality and visual depth to the interiors. Potted greens add life to this space, while the wall’s proximity to the balcony exposes it to lots of sunlight.
The floor-to-ceiling wall unit you see here is a smart mix of light and dark wood, and combines cabinets and shelves in a unique way. While the cabinets can store things you don’t want anyone to see, the aesthetically-lit shelves can display collectibles with ease.
Since it’s wall-mounted, the workstation doesn’t waste any floor area. The shelf and cabinet combinations above the desk are ideal for storing gadgets and stationeries as well as displaying showpieces.
An entire wall has been devoted to a colourful mural of Snow White and the seven dwarves in the daughter’s bedroom. It brings fairytale magic alive and boosts the little one’s imagination and creativity. The large bed has a stylish headboard and the window seat is perfect for sunbathing or reading.
Vibrant hues like pink, blue, yellow and green come together on the trendy TV unit as well, complementing the mural in this room.
Take another tour here - A stylish 1bhk flat of 543sqft in Navi Mumbai