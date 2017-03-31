9 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

Choosing the design of your kitchen is a tough one, like choosing your favourite dish. Kitchens come in so many forms, be it an L shape or a U shape or with an island. Wouldn’t you like your kitchen to be elegant, fun, and a happy representation of your family? With many options available with bars, countertops, chairs, cupboards, stoves, ovens, floors, coatings, materials it is really not easy to pick a favourite.

To help you build your ideal kitchen, we recommend a few things. For instance, always go with a design that has a natural flow with the shape of your kitchen. Do not force a design or a shape into your kitchen, like you wouldn’t wear clothes that don’t suit you. Whether it's colors, textures, shapes, or materials, do not subscribe to it if it is not pleasant to your senses. So find a fluid design with colours and materials that would go with your personality. To further help you with your quest for the perfect kitchen, we give you these incredible design ideas that would inspire you to design a fab kitchen yourself!