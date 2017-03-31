9 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

Choosing the design of your kitchen is a tough one, like choosing your favourite dish. Kitchens come in so many forms, be it an L shape or a U shape or with an island. Wouldn’t you like your kitchen to be elegant, fun, and a happy representation of your family? With many options available with bars, countertops, chairs, cupboards, stoves, ovens, floors, coatings, materials it is really not easy to pick a favourite.
To help you build your ideal kitchen, we recommend a few things. For instance, always go with a design that has a natural flow with the shape of your kitchen. Do not force a design or a shape into your kitchen, like you wouldn’t wear clothes that don’t suit you. Whether it's colors, textures, shapes, or materials, do not subscribe to it if it is not pleasant to your senses. So find a fluid design with colours and materials that would go with your personality. To further help you with your quest for the perfect kitchen, we give you these incredible design ideas that would inspire you to design a fab kitchen yourself!
This kitchen here is small, comfortable, well laid out and proportioned. It has managed to transform every kitchen to a comfortable place where you can spend time cooking away your dishes. And the best thing about this kitchen is that it has space for everything, including cabinets, sink, stove, oven and even a hood to steer clear of the smoke from cooking.
This design here is a bicolour combination that help us make the designs more fluid and elegant at the same time. However, the marble countertop and the dark wooden cabinets blend well for a fantastic finish.
This design here is that of a small kitchen of just 3 meters that has managed to somehow comprise of all activities, thanks to a small extension that serves as a bar, prep area and even a table when needed. That star of the show here is the wood that has blended with the granite beautifully.
This kitchen here is made of two parallel sides with generous space in between the two sides. It is spread over just 10 m2 but looks spacious enough. The highlight here is, how the quartz countertop goes well with the clear wood cupboards making for a natural and fresh look.
With a little creativity, you can create a lot of space for your needs in your small kitchen. Here the designer has created various levels of countertops to accommodate a small breakfast bar without the need to create detailed structures that occupy too much space.
This kitchen is a novel way to accommodate more space. The plain straight lines of a kitchen are replaced with a semi-circular wave that will surround you each morning with warmth to help you prepare the best dishes.
This linear, discreet, smooth and almost intimidating kitchen is a pocket-friendly affair that impresses everyone. Its simplicity is its strength. With smooth and easy lines that fade between the edges of each cupboard. With similar shades and frames, the kitchen looks like a single large unit.
What makes this kitchen so special is not just its fantastic modern designs or the simple imagery with the perfect blend of colours – it is the invisible stools set up in the bar. This is a perfect example of how we can play with secondary elements and make that the protagonist to hide the imperfections in the kitchen over time.
Modern design has paved way to new materials that are cheaper, lighter and durable at the same time. PVC is one such instance of a material that is ideal for all spaces and has a pleasant appearance too.
Need more inspiration and ideas? Flip through the pictures of these modern and sensational integral kitchens, to create the perfect kitchen for your own self.