5 pictures of home renovation that you need to see today

The main room, kitchen and corridors of your house, if well planned and well decorated can add to the beauty and glamour of your home. Today, we can take you on a tour of a model house and give you tips on how you can remodel three important sections of your home to make it more cosy, attractive and elegant.
While the room is spacious and well ventilated, it lacks detail and looks rather drab. Being the main room of the house, a lot more could have been done to jazz up its looks. A typical Japanese tatami mat, and wooden accents dominate the room. You can see blades of wooden planks on the ceiling, wooden pillars, and sliding doors made of wood too.
All said, this is room makes a perfect canvas for Homify's designers.
A swish of the magic wand, and voila a spectacular makeover. The planks of wooden boards on the ceiling are replaced by shine. The wooden pole that stood bare, has been converted tastefully into a bulkhead divider with cubicles. The corner of the room has been well utilised. The bed takes the corner just by the window. A boundary wall is added that separates the sleeping area from the other parts of the room. A small table and chair are propped against the divider to avoid a bare look. You can also throw in earthen pot ware, paintings or other curios in the section. Though minimalistic, this gives the room a spacious yet elegant feel.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
The kitchen area is one of the most important parts of the home and should be given all the attention it deserves. The hallway leading into the kitchen is too narrow to be put to good use. However, it is being used like a storeroom to stash unused things in boxes.
How about putting the hallway area to better use? Pick up a brush and paint the walls a pastel yellow and install adequate lighting. Throw in some cane furniture and voila, you have a cosy corner to accommodate five people easily. This makes a nice spot to huddle and sip a cup of tea and bite into hot pakoras.
The kitchen area is now left open with no doors. What you see is just three poles that act as a sort of divider between the presentation room and your kitchen. This not only reinforces the interiors, but also renders a classic tone to the area. The kitchen looks complete with a cooking area, a small refrigerator, a dining table. Be sure to match the interiors of the presentation room and the kitchen more a more seamless look.
The corridors are one of the most neglected parts of the house. What homeowners fail to understand is that when neglected and ignored, it can mar the look of an otherwise tastefully done house. And, if the corridors have pipes, it will make the path look all the more unkempt. With a little ingenuity this pathway can be given a more pleasing look.
Now, this is what we call a makeover. The corridor area is painted a shell white not sparing the wardrobes that seamlessly blend into one plane. The door is replaced with a sliding glass door with yellow metallic accents. The pipes are concealed inside wooden poles that add to the appeal of the corridor turned room. Bright lighting adds to the glam quotient of the area. You will now love walking past this connecting line between rooms!