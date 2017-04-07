5 pictures of home renovation that you need to see today

While the room is spacious and well ventilated, it lacks detail and looks rather drab. Being the main room of the house, a lot more could have been done to jazz up its looks. A typical Japanese tatami mat, and wooden accents dominate the room. You can see blades of wooden planks on the ceiling, wooden pillars, and sliding doors made of wood too.

All said, this is room makes a perfect canvas for Homify's designers.