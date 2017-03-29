10 elegant countertop ideas for your kitchen

Looking for ideas to renovate your kitchen space on a tight budget? We present a list of ideas that will make your kitchen different and amazing. These cool and nifty inspirations will jazz up your kitchen in no time at all.
You can tailor make furniture to fit your kitchen table and make it look chic and glamorous. Your kitchen countertop can make or break the look of your kitchen. With the right materials, you can put your cooking space to more utility while adding an elegant feel to it. With no further ado, let us get cracking on some fab ideas for your kitchen countertop.
You simply cannot go wrong with black can you? Most kitchens boast of a black granite countertop just like the one in the picture. It is chic, it is elegant and is not very expensive either. Also, it gives the kitchen a neutral look and allows you to combine and integrate a wide range of other furniture.
Newlyweds and young at hearts, can go in for a mix of striking colors. A red metallic countertop with same colored utensils will give your kitchen a sophisticated and classy look.
Confused? Red, Black or Brown? Go white instead. A kitchen bench is white is charming and looks really chic. Pay attention to the lighting and metals used to give a more fancy look to the kitchen. Black or brown cupboards with a white kitchen countertop is the most classic theme you can opt for.
And, if you want to give your kitchen a modern twist, throw in some yellow. Contrast the elements with bright colors like yellow and black to give your kitchen an impressive look. Be sure to choose cook ware that is durable and complement the look of your kitchen.
You simply cannot go wrong with granite. Whether your kitchen is big or small, a granite counter top will complement your décor and theme. Blend the right lighting, eclectic seating arrangement and a granite table top in the middle of your kitchen for a classy and elegant.
Quick tip from Homify: Try and combine different types of granite to make the characters of your stand out!
Bring home the beauty of marble. There is nothing more chic and elegant than a marble counter top. Throw in a protective layer at the spot or section of your counter top where you chop your veggies etc to protect it from scratches.
Marble is both beautiful and also functional. And, hence marble is hands down the perfect choice for all styles of kitchen decor and kitchen!
If you wish to give your kitchen an industrial style, go for alloy stainless steel. It is easy to clean and maintain. It also does not attract dust and is very durable. What’s more? Stainless steel used in the right way, can make your kitchen not just hardy but also very attractive.
A rustic look on your mind, eh? Go wood! If you have a cabin style house or are a minimalist at heart, this style is meant for you. It is chic, it is simple, it looks great, and is also durable.
If you are ready to go bold and modern in your approach, there are several designs you can try. Tempered glass is one such idea that can transform the way your kitchen looks. Install a metal table in the middle of your kitchen and throw in a tempered glass slab. Choose seating that goes with the counter top. This will give a rather unique touch to your home kitchen.
How about you experiment a tad bit? Polished concrete is a creative alternative to the regular granite and marble countertops. Polished concrete allows you to unleash your creativity. You can throw in bold colors to further accentuate the look of your kitchen.