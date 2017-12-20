Magical Christmas Decor Ideas

With December setting in, one cannot wait for the festivities of Christmas to begin. The chilly weathers, sitting around the warm fireplace, family gatherings, festive decoration, fairy lights, scrumptious food, and so much more comes to mind when one thinks of Christmas. In keeping pace with the festivities, shouldn't your home reflect some of the splendour and mood? You can make a choice between getting readymade decorations or making your own. Most home owners prefer getting the walls white-washed and freshly painted. You can also select a theme, either colour-coded or otherwise. This ideabook shows some easy ways to decorate your home for the festivities.
Christmas is the most enjoyable and exciting time for kids. To get them into the festive mood, you can decorate their room with a range of items like fairly lights, stockings, stuffed toys, and more! This example shows a creative way of decoration that uses colourful stockings on the head of the bed. The wall features a Christmas themed wall sticker.
A fresh coat of paint in an eye-catching colour never goes wrong. It instantly adds character and drama into a room. Like in this example, the use of a royal blue on the wall exudes a warm and inviting look. You can place a contrasting piece furniture piece against the wall to make it stand out more. The Vintage style white fireplace against the blue wall creates a stunning visual appeal.
Festivals are the most busy time of the year in terms of entertaining guests. You will find yourself hosting multiple dinners and lunches for friends and family. So, why should your dining table look forlorn with just the scrumptious food on it? Christmas is the time when the best crockery pieces grace your table. Apart from the crockery pieces, you can decorate the table by placing colourful vases with flowers from your own garden!
Lighting up your home for Christmas is a given. But why stick to the mainstream lighting , when you can find different options? Like in this example, conical shaped vials are tied with a ribbon and hung from the ceiling. You can fill the vials with strands of fairy lights for a stunning effect.
Pretty, colourful streamers with pictures make for the best Christmas decoration. If you do not want to settle for the readymade ones, you could always make your own! To add a personal touch, you could have pictures from previous Christmases to put on to the streamers. You can adorn the walls, cabinets, mantels, or fireplaces with these streamers.
The highlight of your home decoration is your Christmas Tree. Decorate your tree with traditional and dainty pieces. To bring a slight change, you can also add some pretty flowers onto your tree. A frosted look, like the one in the picture can be achieved by ripping cotton balls or using the snow spray.
So, go on! Have fun decorating your home using these fun ideas!