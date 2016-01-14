One big family home

Multi-generational living or the concept of a few families living together under the same roof is not a new idea. In fact, it is what most people used to do in the past. Many modern day families tend to live with their nuclear families instead of together with their parents or in-laws. However, in India, multi-generational living is the norm. Today, we will look at a double home or a home with two houses under one roof. It is actually a town house with three floors, located on a main street with very little land around it and no fencing either.The house is unfurnished, so we will mostly be looking at the interior architecture of the house rather than the interior design.
Join us on a tour of this lovely home to see what multi-generational living could look like. We hope you will be inspired by this tour and the architecture of this beautiful home.
As we mentioned earlier, this house, or rather double home is ideal for multi-generational living. Both part of the houses look identical to each other with slight differences such as the height of the house and the color of the entrance door. The tinted sliding glass doors provide the house with adequate privacy, and a view of the outside world at the same time.
The house is connected at some point inside, but basically it has separate entrances, balconies, and so on. This simple yet modern looking house is designed by MuG Architekten, architects based in Munich, Germany.
Since the house doesn't have very much land around it, this beautiful wooden extension was built at the side of the house. It could be a great place for a small garden or even a place to park the car. We can already imagine the whole wooden extension covered in creepers, plants, and flowers.
Next, let's have a look at the inside of the house.
As we walk in the entrance, we are greeted by polished wooden parquet floors, and a hallway bathed in natural light. The powder room on the left is the first room in the house by the entrance. This is actually quite practical when you think of it as it seems it's always the case that one has to rush to the toilet as soon as arriving at home.
This funky bathroom in blue, green, and white, is small and bright. The checkered wall tiles give this bathroom a hint of a retro look without being too overwhelming. Being aware of the small size, the designer have created pockets of storage space, for example, in the sink area.
The kitchen is hidden behind a huge pillar, creating a separate space for kitchen activities and also making the whole living space look bigger. We love how a bar area has been created on top of the sleek white kitchen counter top with a slab of finely polished wood. This way, you can entertain guests while cooking and preparing meals.
From this angle, we see the exit to the stairway where you can either go upstairs or downstairs. The low ceilings in this house make it appear cozy, while the paper white walls makes it look more spacious. The huge pillars act as room dividers optimizing space and creating some privacy and division between spaces.
Pictured here, we see a bedroom space of average size. This bedroom receives plenty of natural light from its large glass windows and doors, making it bright and cheerful. The tinted glass doors in pink presents a warm beam of pinkish light when the time is right.
We hope you have enjoyed the tour of this lovely home, and that it has given you a good idea of what multi-generational living could look like.