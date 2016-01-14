One big family home

Multi-generational living or the concept of a few families living together under the same roof is not a new idea. In fact, it is what most people used to do in the past. Many modern day families tend to live with their nuclear families instead of together with their parents or in-laws. However, in India, multi-generational living is the norm. Today, we will look at a double home or a home with two houses under one roof. It is actually a town house with three floors, located on a main street with very little land around it and no fencing either.The house is unfurnished, so we will mostly be looking at the interior architecture of the house rather than the interior design.

Join us on a tour of this lovely home to see what multi-generational living could look like. We hope you will be inspired by this tour and the architecture of this beautiful home.