9 simple hacks to organise your small home

You need no special tricks to manage small sized apartments. Just a rearrange your furniture, use the space in your home to the fullest, and voila your home will become all the more cosy and well organised in no time at all.
Today, we will take you through a number of clever tricks on how to utilise space, so that your tiny apartment not only feels comfortable but also becomes more functional. You will not have to renovate or remodel your home to make it more functional.
While most homeowners love the concept of partitions, it will only reduce the usable space in a small apartment. So, bring down any partitions and allow the rooms to flow seamlessly into each other. You can do this for the living and dining room section of the house as seen in the picture.
Utilise the space in your apartment wisely. You can easily convert part of your room into a cosy den. As seen in the image throw in a table and few foldable chairs in the corner of your room. This will double as your workspace cum bedroom.
Go for minimalistic furniture that adds appeal to your home. The right kind of furniture will make your house look roomy and even accommodate that extra guest now and then!
You cannot go wrong with a brown and cream theme. As in the image, you can transform a corner of your house into a more cheerful and live-able spot.
The best way to organise and keep a small house tidy is to pack away things you do not use. If you have lofts and cupboards, but them to use. Line a single wall in your room with cupboards instead of placing them all over the house. This will make the place more organised and less cluttered.
Though bright colours do make a home look more colourful, it is dark colours that give it an elegant look. If your house is bright and well ventilated, confidently opt for darker themes. On the contrary if your house does not receive ample sunlight, you can opt for lighting solutions to brighten up a room with a dark colour scheme.
Choose and stick to a particular concept and style in addition to the theme in terms of colour. This will give your apartment a more personalised feel and touch.
Although this contradicts our suggestion to do away with paritions, using smart partitions can add to the appeal of a really small apartment. As in the picture, you can throw in transparent glass material to create a really cool demarcation between a public and private part of the room.
If there are corners in your room that you do not use, you can throw in bar stools, your television set or just a few balcony chairs, or even your shoe rack. You can also give different accents to these corners by hanging paintings or throwing in a statue or ornamental pots in the corner.
With these tips, you can transform the way your tiny apartment into a cosy haven. Contact a pro if you need help in conceptualising a quick renovation.