A family home like no other

The Netherlands could have the most picturesque and desirable countryside in the whole of Europe. Though it's not just natural beauty on show with rural Netherlands being the source of a rich and thriving culture that lures urban dwellers to make the change for the country lifestyle.

On this occasion, a design team from Architecture Studio SKA were given a project that required an approach which would utilise a minimum amount of resources, but still achieving the maximum result. A new barn home was to be constructed across a split-level over an awkward uneven sloped site. Though, it was a challenge to say the least—the architects managed to create a home that is both fantastic and unexpected.