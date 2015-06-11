A family home like no other

The Netherlands could have the most picturesque and desirable countryside in the whole of Europe. Though it's not just natural beauty on show with rural Netherlands being the source of a rich and thriving culture that lures urban dwellers to make the change for the country lifestyle.
On this occasion, a design team from Architecture Studio SKA were given a project that required an approach which would utilise a minimum amount of resources, but still achieving the maximum result. A new
barn home was to be constructed across a split-level over an awkward uneven sloped site. Though, it was a challenge to say the least—the architects managed to create a home that is both fantastic and unexpected.
With the home facing towards the treed area we can see how the timber design simply resonates with rural surroundings. Keeping in line with the barns old and traditional shape; the roof has been covered by tiles retrieved from a demolished local farm house.
The house is also designed with sustainability and energy saving measures in mind, with high measure of insulation, and is able to be heated by an air/water heat pump.
Entrance to the home is via an elevated porch that extends all the way around the outside of the property. The porch area was constructed using beams made of Siberian larch which was selected for its superior natural durability, resistance to moisture, and resistance to rot and insect damage. Not to mention its beautiful appearance which will turn a deeper bronze shade over time.
Positioned to capture most of the days sunlight, the porch was designed by the architects to provide the owners with views of the nature beyond. In addition, the porch design also creates a naturally healthy living environment indoors, and has been built to funnel fresh air throughout the home.
Taking a step inside, the grand nature of the living spaces and the differing levels of the home are realised. The lower level contains the two bedrooms and a bathroom towards the rear of the home, and the combined kitchen and dining area that is seen here.
Perhaps the most noticeable feature from this perspective is the high pitched roof. A lightly stained timber drawers the gaze towards the end of the upper level, while the exposed beams provide the room with an architectural characteristic often seen in homes in the area.
Though it is a kitchen that contains modern materials and high tech appliances—the space retains the appearance of a country style kitchen. This juxtaposition has been achieved by the thoughtful selection of rustic materials and items. Shelves above the working surfaces and fridge contain old bottles filled with everyday items, and are presented in a way that evokes memories of traditional kitchens.
If country homes interest you then click the link below to check out a
Royal-esque country home in the English countryside.