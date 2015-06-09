A dream home by the ocean

Once inside, the homes open layout becomes apparent with the main social zone being comprised of the kitchen, living, dining areas. However, it is the lighting within the internal spaces that is truly spectacular. Lighting from varying sources provide the room with a diversity of illumination. Most notable is the back-lighting built within the kitchen cabinetry and along the gaps of the island benchtop. Though not all lighting within the social zone is subtle or hidden, with shapely hanging lights above the kitchen area giving the room an interesting accent.

In addition, timber flooring has been given a gloss stain finish which not only highlights the hardwood's distinct grain, but acts as a surface of pure light dynamism.