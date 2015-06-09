A dream home by the ocean

Crikey! Our newest homify 360° is a stunning newly built home in Perth, Australia. Welcome to the Floreat Residence, named after the naturally beautiful suburb in which it's situated. Interestingly, the name Floreat stems from the Latin word for 'flourish' or 'prosper', which is a fitting name for the suburbs newest family residence. On a quiet suburban street the new home designed by Moda Interiors is defined by its bold contemporary exterior, and within, by its open planned layout, sense of space, and high quality finishes. Let's begin our tour.
From the street we can see the home has been designed as a series of refined linear volumes giving the home a clean contemporary edge. The façade consists of a grey render that is contrasted nicely by the prominent used of timber of the garage and entrance. Across the second floor there are large panels of glazings which were incorporated into the design to ensure that plenty of natural light can enter the home, and also so occupants within can enjoy views of the natural beauty of the street.
Once inside, the homes open layout becomes apparent with the main social zone being comprised of the kitchen, living, dining areas. However, it is the lighting within the internal spaces that is truly spectacular. Lighting from varying sources provide the room with a diversity of illumination. Most notable is the back-lighting built within the kitchen cabinetry and along the gaps of the island benchtop. Though not all lighting within the social zone is subtle or hidden, with shapely hanging lights above the kitchen area giving the room an interesting accent.
In addition, timber flooring has been given a gloss stain finish which not only highlights the hardwood's distinct grain, but acts as a surface of pure light dynamism.
Being a warm and sunny city it was only logical to include an alfresco area. It's an inclusive area that is a connective path between the indoor and outdoor areas. An important design consideration from Moda Interiors was to protect the occupants from the harsh Australian sun which was achieved by an extended roof line that covers the seating area. Furnishing within the alfresco area consists of three contemporary couches and a matching coffee table. It's an inviting space that can be used to relax with some nibbles and ice cold beverage.
As expected the master bedroom oozes modernity and luxury. A colour scheme consisting of light greys, browns, whites, and touches of black provide the room with a distinct sense of calmness. A mounted grey leather headboard is the rooms obvious decorative feature.
At homify, we've noticed headboards becoming a popular inclusion in modern homes. Headboards are no longer limited to traditional materials but thanks to advancements in design and technology headboards can be designed with a variety of material types, and in styles that can give any bedroom a decorative flair.
The main bathroom is full of interesting design features. A long golden famed mirror pronounces itself above the custom built wash units which are complete with seamless touch drawers. Opposite the mirror is the light charcoal tiles that were laid across the upper sections of the bathroom walls. Even more intriguing is the decision to include a transparent glazing below the tiles along the entire lower section of the wall.
The Floreat Residence's backyard consists of a variety of areas that provide spaces for entertainment, relaxation, leisure, exercise, and overall—a sanctuary away from the chaos and stress of urban living.
We love the outdoor furniture choice which has made the alfresco area so inviting and comfy. Click the link below for some tips and inspiration to achieve the same results in your outdoor spaces.