Renovation of a classic brick home

It's time to take a tour of a typical London home which has undergone a not-so typical renovation. It's another fantastic project designed and overseen by one of our favourite home design experts at Nuspace. Their clients had requested a renovation that would meet their growing needs, and also to bring the home into the modern era.
It was a case of a home that was feeling dated and in need of something special, so that's exactly what has happened. Keep reading to see how a typical home was transformed into something unique and modern.
Situated in the
up and coming suburb of Dulwhich, London, is the typical semi-attached terrace home. With its period details and quaint façade it was a home that had undeniable architectural charm, but was feeling dated on the inside.
To achieve a new open layout it was a necessity to widen the rear section of the home to be aligned closer to the border of the neighbouring property. Although it was a case of much consultation with local planing authorities and residents- the house was able to be widened as needed. In addition to the rear widening, a new outdoor paved area was created which leads onto a freshly landscaped garden.
Stepping inside, we take our first look in the new shared kitchen and dining area. We love the strong presence of timber used for the kitchen cabinetry and island benchtop, it is a nice addition in the all-white scheme of the rest of the room.
There's an instant connection with the outdoors thanks to the glazed sliding doors. On occasions when its too nice to be indoors, the doors are easily slid to one side for an easy transition to the paved area outside.
Looking towards the front of the home we can see the newly constructed brick wall has been left exposed. By leaving the brick wall exposed; Nuspace have added nice accent to the room, and is a tasteful reminder of the historical significance of the building.
The exposed brick may be the most prominent feature of the renovation, but the series of skylights are no less intriguing. Light pours in through the three generous skylights allowing illumination to be predominantly from a natural source during the daylight hours—an absolute rarity in traditional homes.
That's it from this renovation but if you click the link here you can see another London renovation, but on this occasion it occurs in an old basement apartment.