A conversion home like no other

Today at homify, we take a tour of a traditional London terrace house that has undergone a significant loft conversion overseen by design associates from Nuspace. Once a cramped and underutilised space, the loft is now open and bright with a large bedroom, bathroom and additional room being added to the home. It's a smart and sophisticated conversion that is sensitive to the houses original architecture and whilst giving the traditional home a modern makeover.
Situated in the London suburb of Wimbledon is the terraced home. Passers by would assume it's just like every other house on the street, but they would be greatly mistaken.
To accommodate a conversion the configuration and shape of the homes third level and roof needed to be altered considerably. A neighbouring property to the right provides a suitable comparison of the shape in which the roof of the home once was. A hip to gable loft conversion was undertaken which resulted in the homes roof being shaped more like a square rather than a triangle.
Internally, the loft has been completely opened up, and is now able to accommodate a spacious new bedroom complete with views of the garden and towards the greater London. It's a bright and open room thanks to the all white décor and the stain glass doors which open up a substantial section of the wall. Contrast is provided by the black shade of the bed, while colour is introduced by a selection of artwork and a pot plant in the corner of the room.
Next to the bedroom is a new room that could be used as another bedroom, study, activities room, or whatever the owners desire. There is also a substantial amount of new storage which has been created in the room with new cupboards built into the new angles of the walls.
A freshly painted stairwell leads to the upstairs hallway. A a key objective for the architects from nuspace was to focus upon allowing as much natural light to enter the loft as possible. Above the stairwell is a large skylight which allows the precious English sunlight to flood into the room.
Lastly, a small bathroom has also been added to the loft conversion. It's a room that is small in size, however the room feels more substantial than it actually is due to the choice of a grey and white colour scheme, as well as the choice of small wall tiles. An unconventionally shaped sink brings an edge to the room.
It appears that the owners of the terrace house have undertaken a smart investment which has yielded them an additional bedroom and bathroom and substantial storage space. An investment that will see them well into the future.
