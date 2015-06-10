A conversion home like no other

Lastly, a small bathroom has also been added to the loft conversion. It's a room that is small in size, however the room feels more substantial than it actually is due to the choice of a grey and white colour scheme, as well as the choice of small wall tiles. An unconventionally shaped sink brings an edge to the room.

It appears that the owners of the terrace house have undertaken a smart investment which has yielded them an additional bedroom and bathroom and substantial storage space. An investment that will see them well into the future.

London is a city full of renovators and experts who are changing the way we think about our homes. Click the link below that is sure to amaze you with its grandeur and sophistication.

homify-360 Luxurious Apartment in the heart of the London