14 pictures of entrances and main doors with many ideas that you will love

The façade of a house is the first thing that one notices. For this reason, it must be given the same attention as the interiors, from deciding on the colour to the smaller details regarding its design. The main door is another important aspect that needs to be chosen carefully. Nowadays, there are many types of materials and designs from which you can choose the one that best suits your home.

Today, we bring you 15 photographs of professionally-designed doors and entrances that will love and want to include in your home.