14 pictures of entrances and main doors with many ideas that you will love

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
自地自建, 勝暉建築工程行 勝暉建築工程行 Modern windows & doors
The façade of a house is the first thing that one notices. For this reason, it must be given the same attention as the interiors, from deciding on the colour to the smaller details regarding its design. The main door is another important aspect that needs to be chosen carefully. Nowadays, there are many types of materials and designs from which you can choose the one that best suits your home.

Today, we bring you 15 photographs of professionally-designed doors and entrances that will love and want to include in your home.

1. Classic style

Fenster & Haustüren aus Kunststoff und Aluminium in Ottensheim montiert von Fenster-Schmidinger, Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc White
Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen

Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen
Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster &amp; Verglasungen
Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen

You can see in this picture the various touches and finer details, which have been carefully chosen to create a classic style that is elegant. It uses light colours to enhance the look.

2. Stone tiles

entrance homify Modern houses
homify

entrance

homify
homify
homify

This stunning entrance is made from stone tiles that bring in a natural element, which adds to the home’s elegance. The decorative panels beautifully contrast the walls, presenting a feature that your guests will notice from a distance.

3. Simple and natural

緑ヶ丘の家, ａｉ建築アトリエ ａｉ建築アトリエ Eclectic style windows & doors
ａｉ建築アトリエ

ａｉ建築アトリエ
ａｉ建築アトリエ
ａｉ建築アトリエ

For a simple entrance, you can choose a few natural elements and stay away from too many striking details on the façade of the house.

4. A wooden base

Bangalore Villas, Spaces and Design Spaces and Design Modern windows & doors Door,Building,Fixture,Wood,Hall,Flooring,Floor,Home door,Wood stain,Chair
Spaces and Design

Bangalore Villas

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

Wood is a material that is durable and easy to work with. As this photograph demonstrates, wood can work wonders in elevating the style of an entrance. This two-door design provides a beautiful and functional feature to this home.

5. Creating brightness with a highlight

Vivienda en San Salvador de Jujuy, Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Classic style windows & doors
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

The door of this house is large, but the glass panels ensure that the area remains bright, while simultaneously presenting a feature that’s pleasing to the eye.

6. Iron doors

Rehabilitación en Comunidad Propietarios _ Zona Ensanche_Valencia, estudio de interiorismo pilar Gimeno estudio de interiorismo pilar Gimeno Classic style houses Iron/Steel Grey
estudio de interiorismo pilar Gimeno

estudio de interiorismo pilar Gimeno
estudio de interiorismo pilar Gimeno
estudio de interiorismo pilar Gimeno

You can also create doors to suit the style of your home by using wrought iron with interesting decorative details on the door. When it’s combined with glass, the effect is gorgeous.


7. A dynamic entry

Casa 906, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

This door seems fancy with a combination of materials and colours that makes it spectacular. It has been created with wood, iron and coloured glass combined to perfection. It’s a creative and dynamic idea.

8. Glass in combination

Residencia en el campo, Belén Sueiro Belén Sueiro Modern houses
Belén Sueiro

Belén Sueiro
Belén Sueiro
Belén Sueiro

If you don’t want a completely opaque door, you can combine two types of material such as the wood and glass as seen in this design.

9. Textures in the facade

自地自建, 勝暉建築工程行 勝暉建築工程行 Modern windows & doors
勝暉建築工程行

勝暉建築工程行
勝暉建築工程行
勝暉建築工程行

To bring a unique and natural look to your façade, you can use a stone wall to provide texture. This gives the façade a rustic feel, but you don’t have to stick to one style and can combine elements from the modern or any other style that you prefer.

10. Wood decoration

ファザードを意識しました, DIOMANO設計 DIOMANO設計 Modern houses Wood Wood effect
DIOMANO設計

DIOMANO設計
DIOMANO設計
DIOMANO設計

Wood can be used on any door in your home and even in your façade, like in this house, where small horizontal strips of wood have been used to decorate a window.

11. Simple step

REFORMA INTEGRAL VILLA "EL PRESIDENTE", Rudeco Construcciones Rudeco Construcciones Classic style walls & floors
Rudeco Construcciones

Rudeco Construcciones
Rudeco Construcciones
Rudeco Construcciones

Another idea for a welcoming feature is a decorative step, as seen in this image. It’s made of stone and is simple, but eye-catching.

12. Lines and reliefs

APT DE COBERTURA NA PRAIA DO SUL, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Modern living room
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

Add your creative stamp on the entrance by combining reliefs and shapes. You’ll end up with a fun and welcoming entrance like this one.

13. A natural welcome

TOAR Ingenieria Y Diseño, TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO
TOAR INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO

Having a garden at the entrance of your home will always present a great welcome. You can make the garden striking and colourful by choosing the right plants. Try to maximize the space without crowding it with too many elements.

14. Beautiful wood carvings

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style windows & doors
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Give your doors a unique touch with laser cut designs or carvings that enhance the look of your home. It is sure to be beautiful!

For more home entrance designs see this ideabook.

9 tips for creating a minimalist apartment
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

