14 pictures of entrances and main doors with many ideas that you will love

The façade of a house is the first thing that one notices. For this reason, it must be given the same attention as the interiors, from deciding on the colour to the smaller details regarding its design. The main door is another important aspect that needs to be chosen carefully. Nowadays, there are many types of materials and designs from which you can choose the one that best suits your home.
Today, we bring you 15 photographs of professionally-designed doors and entrances that will love and want to include in your home.
You can see in this picture the various touches and finer details, which have been carefully chosen to create a classic style that is elegant. It uses light colours to enhance the look.
This stunning entrance is made from stone tiles that bring in a natural element, which adds to the home’s elegance. The decorative panels beautifully contrast the walls, presenting a feature that your guests will notice from a distance.
For a simple entrance, you can choose a few natural elements and stay away from too many striking details on the façade of the house.
Wood is a material that is durable and easy to work with. As this photograph demonstrates, wood can work wonders in elevating the style of an entrance. This two-door design provides a beautiful and functional feature to this home.
The door of this house is large, but the glass panels ensure that the area remains bright, while simultaneously presenting a feature that’s pleasing to the eye.
You can also create doors to suit the style of your home by using wrought iron with interesting decorative details on the door. When it’s combined with glass, the effect is gorgeous.
This door seems fancy with a combination of materials and colours that makes it spectacular. It has been created with wood, iron and coloured glass combined to perfection. It’s a creative and dynamic idea.
If you don’t want a completely opaque door, you can combine two types of material such as the wood and glass as seen in this design.
To bring a unique and natural look to your façade, you can use a stone wall to provide texture. This gives the façade a rustic feel, but you don’t have to stick to one style and can combine elements from the modern or any other style that you prefer.
Wood can be used on any door in your home and even in your façade, like in this house, where small horizontal strips of wood have been used to decorate a window.
Another idea for a welcoming feature is a decorative step, as seen in this image. It’s made of stone and is simple, but eye-catching.
Add your creative stamp on the entrance by combining reliefs and shapes. You’ll end up with a fun and welcoming entrance like this one.
Having a garden at the entrance of your home will always present a great welcome. You can make the garden striking and colourful by choosing the right plants. Try to maximize the space without crowding it with too many elements.
Give your doors a unique touch with laser cut designs or carvings that enhance the look of your home. It is sure to be beautiful!
