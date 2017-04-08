A stylish and comfortable 4bhk apartment in Surat, Gujarat

Originally a 3bhk, this apartment was converted into a 4bhk and filled with stylish and creative designs to stand out from its neighbours. The interior designers and decorators at House2Home in Surat brought in creative partitions, artistic wall claddings and fashionable storage solutions to make the home functional as well as visually appealing. Aptly named “Passion”, this flat features four beautiful bedrooms, each customised to suit the needs and wishes of different inhabitants. Bright touches also pop up from here and there, though the basic colour scheme is neutral and warm. Last but not the least; trendy furniture and graceful lights ensure a wholesome look and feel for the apartment.
Plush seating and silky drapes in shades of brown and grey make the open plan living space very cosy and they contrast the bright white environment too. The freestanding swing is a playful addition here.
Textured green walls featuring a large white floral pattern make the dining nook unique and visually connect it with nature’s colours. A stylish chandelier and a round table surrounded by elegant chairs make mealtimes truly pleasurable.
This white and grey bedroom is stately, with its large luxurious bed and creatively rendered wall panelling. Soft drapes, stylish pendant lights, a tall dressing mirror and warm wooden flooring complete the soothing aura here.
With Marilyn Monroe and red roses digitally printed on the bedspread and cushions, this bedroom is truly passionate and unique. Bright floral prints on the drape and stylish crisscrossing LED strips behind the bed add extra glamour here. The corner near the window has been smartly used to accommodate a compact work desk.
The wall-to-wall closet in this bedroom is an elegant affair in wood and white, and features gleaming doors and inbuilt AC vents.
Black, white and grey come together in this minimal but fashionable bedroom, to make sleeping a lavish experience. The bold and gleaming black feature wall comes with a decorative silvery artwork on one side, and looks gorgeous. The printed bedding and drapes complement the wall here.
Spotless white walls, stylish wooden flooring, sheer drapes and polka-dotted bedding create a minimal and peaceful ambiance in this bedroom. The TV unit is extremely sleek yet trendy as well.
The slightly textured doors of the closet create an interesting 3D look in this bedroom.
Pinks, purples and blues rule the young daughter’s bedroom for a lively and very feminine look. Fun wall-mounted shelves and neat furniture make this space functional, comfy as well as beautiful.
