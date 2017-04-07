Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant and cosy 3bhk apartment in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
Interior Project for 3BHK Flat, Inventivearchitects Inventivearchitects Asian style living room
Loading admin actions …

The architects at Inventive Architects in Hyderabad bring you a very sophisticated and creative apartment today. Simple neutral hues and stylish elements in dark wood come together in various ways to make the interiors attractive and comfy in this project. Trendy furnishing, stylish partitions and contemporary lighting help as well. Storage needs have also been given their due importance, by introducing modern shelves and cabinets here and there. So come and take a closer look to gather more inspiration.

Open plan interiors

Living Room Inventivearchitects Modern living room Table,Furniture,Property,Picture frame,Interior design,Ceiling fan,Lighting,Decoration,Architecture,Comfort
Inventivearchitects

Living Room

Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects

Whites, creams and dark wooden elements join hands to make the interiors shine, despite the lack of bright colours. A large painting in earthy tones lends personality to the living space though. Indirect lighting, subtly patterned wallpapers, and fashionable furniture make this apartment inviting and soothing. Note how a couple of creative partitions keep the media room separate from the living and dining.

Tasteful dining

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat, Inventivearchitects Inventivearchitects Modern dining room
Inventivearchitects

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat

Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects

Neat white cabinets against dark wooden wall cladding make this dining space aesthetic as well as functional. . Golden focused lighting enhances the beauty of the wall unit further. A slim niche has been reserved for the trendy sink and mirror too, to wash hands after meals.

Artistic media room

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat, Inventivearchitects Inventivearchitects Modern living room
Inventivearchitects

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat

Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects

The media room or space is cleverly cordoned off from the rest of the flat with the help of artistic white and wooden partitions. These partitions also feature inbuilt shelves and niches to hold books and display showpieces. Ample seating is offered here by the elegant white sofas dotted with black and white printed cushions. The wooden coffee table with glass top is very unique as well. We also love how potted greens and a vibrant painting add colour to the space. 

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat, Inventivearchitects Inventivearchitects Asian style living room Cabinetry,Furniture,Building,Product,Tap,Wood,Rectangle,Drawer,House,Chair
Inventivearchitects

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat

Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects

Rendered in dark wood and white, the partition that you saw in the media room also holds the shoe cabinet on the other side for the entryway. Very ingenious idea, right?

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat, Inventivearchitects Inventivearchitects Modern media room
Inventivearchitects

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat

Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects

The white and wooden TV unit in the media room is very sleek, modern and complements the environment. A quirkily patterned wooden wall on the left lend some visual interest and warmth to this space too.

Cosy and inviting bedroom

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat, Inventivearchitects Inventivearchitects Asian style bedroom
Inventivearchitects

Interior Project for 3BHK Flat

Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects
Inventivearchitects

Bathed in golden lighting from down-lights and recessed LED strips, the spacious bedroom looks relaxing as well as romantic. The colour palette is a mix of browns, whites and beiges, while the furniture is modern and practical. The bed however is luxurious, and equipped with plush linen for a good night’s sleep.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

