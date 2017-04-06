A 3bhk apartment in Navi Mumbai

With today’s home tour, get ready to say goodbye to conventional design and decor ideas. This 3bhk apartment rendered by the architects at Mobius Architects in Navi Mumbai will impress you with its unique non-linear wall claddings and oddly-shaped shelves. Though soothing neutrals like white, cream, grey and beige dominate the common areas and the master bedroom, the child’s bedroom comes as a vibrant surprise. Stylish indirect lighting and modern down-lights keep the different functional areas bright and inviting. The furniture pieces in this residence are awe-inspiring as well.
To ensure that the flat feels open and spacious, an open plan layout was introduced by the architects. This way, the living area merges with the dining and kitchen seamlessly, without compromising the privacy of any zone.
The non-linear and freely flowing shape of the wooden wall cladding lends tons of uniqueness and personality to the living area. Niches of irregular shapes help in displaying artefacts, while the oddly-shaped sofas seem perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. Golden indirect lighting line the edges of the wall cladding and create a soothing ambiance here.
Designed against a cream white wall, the wooden TV unit is simply striking, thanks to its unusual contours and shape. Indirect lighting accentuates the exclusivity of the design.
Soft tones of neutrals like cream white, grey and light wood visually integrate the dining with the open kitchen. Modern furniture, glossy surfaces and soothing lighting promise convenience and cosiness in both areas.
Just like in the living space, the bedroom impresses with unique non-linear wall cladding right behind the trendy bed. Greys, whites and beiges make the atmosphere relaxing and perfect for a good night’s sleep.
Playful and neat bunk beds, bright yellow bedding and a bold red beanbag make the kids’ room lively and cheerful. Fun posters and vibrant paintings deck the walls to lend personality here.
The study station is conveniently situated near the tall glass windows, so that it receives the maximum sunlight. Glossy yellow cabinets and a matching chair make studying an enjoyable experience.
This fashionable storage unit is a smart mix of a large closet, drawers and cubbies to store and display things with equal ease. Glossy yellow sliding doors lend a bright and bold edge to the furniture.
