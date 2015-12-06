Timber cladding that makes your home stand out

One of the most environmentally friendly materials from which to finish a home is timber cladding. It is a renewable, reusable and biodegradable material. In addition to this it acts as an insulator, which benefits the household budget and the environment. Timber cladding can turn an average house into a stylish, stunning home, thus increasing the value of a home. It can be used on any style house from an ultra modern design, to a traditional American style barn conversion. There are so many different types of timber to choose from, and so many ways that it can be used. For people who have a unique house design in mind, timber cladding is ideal as it can be adapted to suit any style, size or colour of home. homify has researched timber cladding and has found these amazing houses for inspiration.
One of the benefits of using timber cladding is it can make a new design look traditional. This modern cottage is an excellent example. This large house has all the characteristics of a traditional cottage, the steep roof, the chimney and the timber frontage. However a closer look reveals the modern elements to this cottage. The windows are larger than a traditional cottage, and are not uniform, there are skylights in the lower level and the timber appears to be new. These modern additions provide the owners with a stunning cottage design with all the benefits of a modern house. One of the main features of this house is the stunning timber cladding. This cladding is Siberian Larch. It is a particularly durable timber with an attractive finish. The warm timber tones promise an inviting cosy atosphere inside. This is a great choice for this modern cottage.
This modern house is a great example of how timber cladding can be used in for a modern style. This house is in a very simple modern design. The general shape resembles a box, with an additional lip attached to the front of the structure. The main materials used in this structure are the cement foundations, the glass exterior and the timber cladding. These elements would not initially seem like a compatible combination, although to look at them in this structure, they contrast very well. The base level of the building represents the man made solid elements characterised by pale tones. The upper level contains the warm timber tones. These match the surrounding natural elements very well. They bring a warmth to an otherwise cold cement building. This is a great example of how timber cladding can create a completely new design. This cladding has be created by Russwood.
Due to the incredible durability of timber cladding, it can be used in myriad circumstances. This seaside house is a great example of its versatility. Perched atop a magnificent cliff, this house is stunning. With this view also comes the full impact of the elements; the winds, the pounding rain and the snow. Timber cladding is a great choice in which to protect the house whilst still allowing for a stylish design. This cladding is one of the many variety of Siberian Larch. It comes in a variety of colours and finishes. This silver colour gives the building the impression it has been standing there for much longer than it has. This aged look makes it appear weathered and old, despite the buildings modern design. Timber cladding is a great way to give a modern design the appearance of age. For ideas on seaside homes see Cliff Hanger House.
The addition of timber cladding can immediately improve the appearance of a house. The multi textured tones of the timber create a stunning effect in the sunlight. This effect is best shown in the larger building, such as this stunning farmhouse conversion. The conversion had combined design elements of the modern, in the choice of windows with the materials of the traditional, with the choice of timber cladding. This creates a house that is both comfortable and attractive. The magnificent building is clad in Scotchlarch. It is a beautiful golden tone, making the house appear naturally part of the environment. The stunning tones of the timber blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment. The ability to blend into the environment is one of the biggest advantages of using timber cladding.
This enormous house is breathtaking.The entire end of the house consists of a a magnificent glass wall. This reveals the amazing double height ceilings. The real hero of this design however is the timber cladding. The cladding is made from Scotchlarch. This timber reveals a variety of rich tones of browns to rich reds. The light that illuminates the timber at end of the building creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The design of this house allows for the beauty of the timber cladding to be appreciated from both outside the house and from within, through the enormous windows. The timber cladding wraps around the entrance to the house linking it to the immediate environment as well as to the interior of the house. This is a unique way of using timber cladding to link the indoors with the exterior and the environment.
Timber cladding is an extremely versatile product. It can be used in a variety of different design styles. It can also be adapted to suit any style. This house is a great example. This modern, eclectic design had specific requirements from the owners. They requested timber, but they wanted it to be green to match the rest of the house and to blend in seamlessly with the environment. Due to the versatility of timber cladding, this was an option. This was achieved by using a vacuum coated scotchlarch to create the exact shade of green the owners were looking for. This house has a creative and bold colour palate of green and red. This may seem to some to be two conflicting colours, although in this amazing design it seems to work. The red highlights on the window frames and the top roof contrasts with the green, making it appear brighter.
Timber cladding on a building can definitely improve its appearance. It can make a cold industrial building warmer and a plain building more interesting. This small beach shack is ordinary in its design, but stunning in its features..It is a small modern building, and could appear cold and industrial, however with the addition of the timber cladding this has created a new appearance. The warm tones of the natural timber contrast well with the cool glass to give it a modern, yet cosy appearance. The timber deck works well with the cladding. They seem to work together to invite the visitor into the shack. The chimney on the exterior side promises a warm environment inside. Recline in a comfortable chair outside this shack and watch the world go by in style.
Timber cladding is one of the most environmentally friendly materials available today. It is renewable, reusable and biodegradable. Timber cladding is an attractive and versatile cladding. It can be used on traditional, modern and experimental building styles. It is a very resilient material, making it suitable to use in areas of extreme environmental conditions. One of the best things about timber cladding is its appearance. Timber cladding can improve the appearance of any average or older building. These are just some building that have been improved with timber cladding. For more inspiration see Newly Built Eco-Home.