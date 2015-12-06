Timber cladding that makes your home stand out

Timber cladding on a building can definitely improve its appearance. It can make a cold industrial building warmer and a plain building more interesting. This small beach shack is ordinary in its design, but stunning in its features..It is a small modern building, and could appear cold and industrial, however with the addition of the timber cladding this has created a new appearance. The warm tones of the natural timber contrast well with the cool glass to give it a modern, yet cosy appearance. The timber deck works well with the cladding. They seem to work together to invite the visitor into the shack. The chimney on the exterior side promises a warm environment inside. Recline in a comfortable chair outside this shack and watch the world go by in style.

Timber cladding is one of the most environmentally friendly materials available today. It is renewable, reusable and biodegradable. Timber cladding is an attractive and versatile cladding. It can be used on traditional, modern and experimental building styles. It is a very resilient material, making it suitable to use in areas of extreme environmental conditions. One of the best things about timber cladding is its appearance. Timber cladding can improve the appearance of any average or older building. These are just some building that have been improved with timber cladding. For more inspiration see Newly Built Eco-Home.