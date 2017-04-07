Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and beautiful home in Navi Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects
A beautiful and cosy home is often the combination of lavish furniture, beautiful lighting, lively hues and trendy amenities. And this bungalow by the architects at Mobius Architects in Navi Mumbai is a perfect epitome of such a combination. Rendered for an artist couple, this residence makes use of a variety of stylish elements like wood, wallpapers, indirect lighting and creative partitions to make an inspiring statement. The bathroom is remarkable too.

Elegant home theatre

Home Theatre Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Home Theatre

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

White and soothing shades of grey make this spacious home theatre a sight for bored eyes! Luxurious armchairs, silky curtains and geometrically-inspired wallpapers fill this room with comfort and style. The false ceiling is trendy and combines down-lights with indirect lighting for an impressive look.

Home Theatre Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Home Theatre

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

The wall behind the entertainment unit has been livened up with wallpaper strips, to mimic the other end of the room.

Warm and beautiful bedroom

Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Private Bungalow

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Black and grey linen lend character and contrast to this cosy bedroom, while the wooden accent wall features indirectly lit niches for an exotic look. Black stripes further enhance the elegance of this wooden wall, and the padded headboard offers comfort during bedtime reading sessions.

Partition wall Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Partition wall

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Wood and coloured glass come together to create this unique and artistic partition in this beautiful bedroom. It keeps the sleeping area separate from the table reserved for painting and sculpting, without hampering the visual openness.

Art work Table Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Art work Table

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

The hobby table on the other side of the partition is a layered affair in wood with inbuilt drawers for storage. It is used for painting, sculpting or indulging in DIY hobbies by the art-loving couple.

Neutral and classy

Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Private Bungalow

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Whites, greys and rich wooden tones make this neutral bedroom relaxing and classy. Silky drapes create a dreamy ambiance, while the modern furniture ensures complete comfort. The tall headboard of the bed is especially eye-catching, and the false ceiling is fashionable too.

Ultramodern bathroom

Bathing zone Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

Bathing zone

Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects
Mobius Architects

With a luxurious Jacuzzi shower in the corner and elegant wooden elements, the bathroom is a very visually appealing and utterly refreshing space. A futuristic WC and beautiful mosaic tiles add to the attraction here.  

Take another tour for more ideas - A gorgeous tropical home for a modern Indian family

5 Vastu tips for your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


