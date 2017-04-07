A modern and beautiful home in Navi Mumbai

A beautiful and cosy home is often the combination of lavish furniture, beautiful lighting, lively hues and trendy amenities. And this bungalow by the architects at Mobius Architects in Navi Mumbai is a perfect epitome of such a combination. Rendered for an artist couple, this residence makes use of a variety of stylish elements like wood, wallpapers, indirect lighting and creative partitions to make an inspiring statement. The bathroom is remarkable too.
White and soothing shades of grey make this spacious home theatre a sight for bored eyes! Luxurious armchairs, silky curtains and geometrically-inspired wallpapers fill this room with comfort and style. The false ceiling is trendy and combines down-lights with indirect lighting for an impressive look.
The wall behind the entertainment unit has been livened up with wallpaper strips, to mimic the other end of the room.
Black and grey linen lend character and contrast to this cosy bedroom, while the wooden accent wall features indirectly lit niches for an exotic look. Black stripes further enhance the elegance of this wooden wall, and the padded headboard offers comfort during bedtime reading sessions.
Wood and coloured glass come together to create this unique and artistic partition in this beautiful bedroom. It keeps the sleeping area separate from the table reserved for painting and sculpting, without hampering the visual openness.
The hobby table on the other side of the partition is a layered affair in wood with inbuilt drawers for storage. It is used for painting, sculpting or indulging in DIY hobbies by the art-loving couple.
Whites, greys and rich wooden tones make this neutral bedroom relaxing and classy. Silky drapes create a dreamy ambiance, while the modern furniture ensures complete comfort. The tall headboard of the bed is especially eye-catching, and the false ceiling is fashionable too.
With a luxurious Jacuzzi shower in the corner and elegant wooden elements, the bathroom is a very visually appealing and utterly refreshing space. A futuristic WC and beautiful mosaic tiles add to the attraction here.
Take another tour for more ideas - A gorgeous tropical home for a modern Indian family