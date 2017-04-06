Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well planned home in Navi Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style living room
Luxury and minimalism can go hand in hand, when the right vision is used to design a house. And the proof is this Shanti Villa, which was rendered with fine taste and premium quality materials by the architects at Mobius Architects in Navi Mumbai. Spacious interiors, soothing and neutral hues and plush, elegant furniture make this home both comfy as well as visually appealing. Powerful down-lights and cove lighting brighten up all areas, while the bedrooms come as unique surprises. Creative false ceilings and unusual wall claddings lend tons of personality to this villa too.

Bold and beautiful living

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style living room Property,Furniture,Comfort,Living room,Interior design,Wood,Curtain,Flooring,Floor,Wall
Golden cove lighting accentuates the design of the false ceiling here, while the staircase in the distance wows with trendy glass balustrades.

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style living room
Luxurious black leather couches lend boldness as well as contrast to this expansive living area. From this vantage point you can see how the different floors of this villa are connected by a lift, and stone tiles define the entrance beautifully. The glossy white floor and smooth walls have been livened up with a circular and elegant coffee table and a colourful collage of family photos.

Wooden warmth in the den

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style living room
Gleaming wooden wall panels lend tons of warmth and sophistication to the spacious media room. Lavish black couches contrast the white and bright environment, besides offering ample scope for relaxation.

Elegant dining

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style dining room
Done up in white, grey and wooden tones, the minimalistic dining space looks inviting and classy. The large table features intricately carved legs, while the chairs have stylish backs. Silky drapes and a modern chandelier make for a luxurious ambiance.

Ultramodern kitchen

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style kitchen
The artful use of different shades of grey, white, brown and beige give this large kitchen depth and character. Smooth cabinets, trendy appliances, powerful lights and adequate countertop space are the highlights here.

Unique bedroom

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style bedroom
A floating bed and a plush couch promise all the comfort you need in this minimal and creamy white bedroom. The environment is bathed in the light from the false ceiling as well as the light emanating from behind the unique wall panelling behind the bed.


Cutting-edge!

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Ultramodern wall panelling and a creatively designed false ceiling are the assets of this spacious and well-lit bedroom. The bed rests on a massive and luxurious leather platform, and the bedspread mimics the wall panels in this space.

Black and white magic

Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Modern style bedroom
Simple yet stunning, this black and white bedroom wows with its timeless appeal. Uniquely-shaped ceiling, wall units and window seats lend a whole new edge to this space.

Bright and practical dressing room

Walk in wardrobe Mobius Architects Eclectic style dressing room
Cabinets and shelves in light-hued wood shine under powerful lights, in this large and comfortable dressing room. A wall-mounted sink counter with a massive mirror helps you to get ready easily.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


