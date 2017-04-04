A stylish and contemporary home in Kolkata

The CGI/Visualisation experts at Freelance in Kolkata bring you a very modern, elegant and comfortable home today. Blessed with an open plan layout, the residence promises a stylish and cosy living experience driven by warm wooden elements, trendy furniture, space-saving storage solutions and soothing hues. The master bedroom is especially luxurious and caters to all the fine tastes of the owners.
Cosy grey and wooden couches paired with green patterned curtains and potted plants make the formal living space very inviting and calm. A brick-finish wall adorned with a zebra artwork is the main attraction here, while a stylish wooden partition subtly separates the living from other parts of the house.
It’s inspiring how the wall around the TV has been used to accommodate a fashionable wooden shelving unit for books and collectibles.
The open plan layout of the home allows the living space to stylishly merge with a casual seating area and the dining. Neutral hues like white, black, grey and wood dominate the view here, and the dining furniture looks very chic.
This cosy nook combines spiritual sentiments with family love and a bright splash of teal to make a unique statement. Black and white graffiti art adorns the wall at the end, while the wall behind the couch is decked creatively with photos of loved ones.
Rendered in warm and elegant wood, the crockery cabinet in the dining space wows with its neat look. Glass doors allow you to see what’s inside without opening everything, and the smooth granite countertop is used for plating, displaying potted greens and photos.
Dark wooden cabinets and shelves not only offer tons of storage in this spacious kitchen, but also contrast the white environment beautifully. Niches have been customised for the fridge and washing machine too, while the brick-finish wall lends a rustic touch here.
The other side of the kitchen boasts of smooth and stylish wooden cabinets as well as colourful artworks for aesthetic relief. Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight.
Stylish dark wooden furniture, generous dimensions, and soothing cove lighting come together to make the bedroom fit for royalty. Plush linen, inbuilt shelves, a curious metallic artwork on the right-hand-side wall, and stained glass panels for doors make a stunning impression. The soothing colour palette, the beautiful column in the middle of the room and the chandelier add to the attraction as well.
The other side of the bedroom is devoted to a large and modern entertainment unit. It accommodates a trendy home bar too!
