Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish and contemporary home in Kolkata

Justwords Justwords
3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The CGI/Visualisation experts at Freelance in Kolkata bring you a very modern, elegant and comfortable home today. Blessed with an open plan layout, the residence promises a stylish and cosy living experience driven by warm wooden elements, trendy furniture, space-saving storage solutions and soothing hues. The master bedroom is especially luxurious and caters to all the fine tastes of the owners.

View of the trendy living

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Scandinavian style living room Bricks White Plant,Property,Table,Furniture,Couch,Houseplant,Green,Interior design,Shade,Wood
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

Cosy grey and wooden couches paired with green patterned curtains and potted plants make the formal living space very inviting and calm. A brick-finish wall adorned with a zebra artwork is the main attraction here, while a stylish wooden partition subtly separates the living from other parts of the house.

Awesome entertainment

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Scandinavian style living room Property,Furniture,Table,Couch,Wood,Lighting,Living room,Interior design,Picture frame,House
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

It’s inspiring how the wall around the TV has been used to accommodate a fashionable wooden shelving unit for books and collectibles.

Openness

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Scandinavian style dining room
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

The open plan layout of the home allows the living space to stylishly merge with a casual seating area and the dining. Neutral hues like white, black, grey and wood dominate the view here, and the dining furniture looks very chic.

A nook with personality

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Scandinavian style living room
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

This cosy nook combines spiritual sentiments with family love and a bright splash of teal to make a unique statement. Black and white graffiti art adorns the wall at the end, while the wall behind the couch is decked creatively with photos of loved ones.

Smart wall unit

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Scandinavian style dining room
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

Rendered in warm and elegant wood, the crockery cabinet in the dining space wows with its neat look. Glass doors allow you to see what’s inside without opening everything, and the smooth granite countertop is used for plating, displaying potted greens and photos.

Warm and sensible kitchen

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Modern kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Wood,Shelving,Kitchen appliance,Home appliance
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

Dark wooden cabinets and shelves not only offer tons of storage in this spacious kitchen, but also contrast the white environment beautifully. Niches have been customised for the fridge and washing machine too, while the brick-finish wall lends a rustic touch here.


3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Modern kitchen
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

The other side of the kitchen boasts of smooth and stylish wooden cabinets as well as colourful artworks for aesthetic relief. Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight.

Regal bedroom

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Classic style bedroom
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

Stylish dark wooden furniture, generous dimensions, and soothing cove lighting come together to make the bedroom fit for royalty. Plush linen, inbuilt shelves, a curious metallic artwork on the right-hand-side wall, and stained glass panels for doors make a stunning impression. The soothing colour palette, the beautiful column in the middle of the room and the chandelier add to the attraction as well.

3D VISUALIZATION, FREELANCE FREELANCE Classic style bedroom
FREELANCE

3D VISUALIZATION

FREELANCE
FREELANCE
FREELANCE

The other side of the bedroom is devoted to a large and modern entertainment unit. It accommodates a trendy home bar too!  

Take another tour - A gorgeously bright and trendy Mumbai residence

19 simple ideas for making your minimalist garden spectacular
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks