16 Bedroom improvement ideas that are simply genius!!

Sometimes just changing bed linen and few decorative elements of the bedroom is not enough and the mind yearns for more drastic changes. While this could be limited to size of budget there are both DIY ideas and redecoration plans that require the help of a professional decorator to redesign the bedroom. Our experts have shared their expertise with us that can be implemented to make interesting changes in your bedroom. These simple ideas can be adopted along with additional changes to refresh your space without the need for expensive investment.