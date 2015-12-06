A home with crazy talents

Most people would describe an ideal home as a cosy home. Today, we will take a tour of a home we consider to be cosy, and maybe you will too. As we browse through pictures of this home, think about what makes a home cosy. Is it the furniture, the lighting, the color, or the layout? Of course, we all have different perceptions of what a cosy home looks like, but I'm sure we can all agree with each other at some level though.

Join us on this tour of a cosy home to get a glimpse of what cosy looks like through the eyes of interior designers. We hope you will find some inspiration here to make your home more cosy from MeyerCortez arquitetura & design, the architects based in Brazil who designed this beautiful house.