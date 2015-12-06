A home with crazy talents

Most people would describe an ideal home as a cosy home. Today, we will take a tour of a home we consider to be cosy, and maybe you will too. As we browse through pictures of this home, think about what makes a home cosy. Is it the furniture, the lighting, the color, or the layout? Of course, we all have different perceptions of what a cosy home looks like, but I'm sure we can all agree with each other at some level though.
Join us on this tour of a cosy home to get a glimpse of what cosy looks like through the eyes of interior designers. We hope you will find some inspiration here to make your home more cosy from MeyerCortez arquitetura & design, the architects based in Brazil who designed this beautiful house.
If you have the space for a separate TV room, it's always nice to have one. While a living room is a place where you can have a cup of coffee and chat with others, the TV room is somewhere you can go to tune out of the real world and into the TV world instead. It is an escape zone, sort of like an alternative to treehouses.
The layout of a TV room is also different compared to that of a living room. In a living room, you should ideally have seats facing each other or in a semi circle. Whereas, in a TV room, the couch and other seats are facing the TV.
Since the focal point of view in this room is the TV, the TV wall has been highlighted or rather illuminated with yellow lights making their way across the wall horizontally. This also makes the room feel like a mini home theater.
A cheery kitchen with colorful patterned tiles and a bright yellow kitchen counter top is a great way to introduce a cozy house. In fact, nothing is more warm and welcoming than a colorful kitchen with plenty of natural light and hopefully some delicious food too! Let's check out the rest of the house shall we?
It's becoming quite trendy these days to have a freestanding bathtub in the bedroom. Pictured here, we see the small white freestanding bathtub placed on a narrow wooden platform by the large glass windows. Behind the bathtub is a patch of greenery on the wall, creating a refreshing spot in the bedroom.
The neutral colors utilized in this bedroom works well to create a relaxing environment suitable for sleeping, taking a bath, or just chilling out.
This beautiful home also provides a home office for two. A long wooden table with a glass table top presents space for two people to work on their computers. Comfortable swivel chairs and a matching armchair with a leg rest complete the home office.
The large glass windows behind the desk provide an expansive view of the outside world, and allows plenty of natural light into the room, improving work productivity and performance.
A cozy house wouldn't be a cozy house without a few cozy corners. So here you go, a cozy little window seat in the living room. The large windows that curve slightly together with the pillar wall create a cozy little nook in the house as pictured here. A divan is perfect for this spot, creating a nice area where you can relax and bask in the sunshine or hide-out from people in the living room! Some potted plants provide some relaxing green foliage for the area.
The open plan living space shows a hint of industrial design with its raw brick walls and unique lighting designs. While the raw brick walls give the space a cozy, laid-back feel, the lighting makes the space glow with warm radiance. The mix and match of furniture and chairs used in the living room together with the wavy black and white carpet makes this living space look trendy and chic.
Browse through living room designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The designers have made this corner of the house come alive with a living wall or a wall with growing plants. The plant used is rather unusual but unique since it hangs down like long hair. Next to the living wall, we have yet another cozy corner with a comfortable reclining armchair and leg rest.
We hope you have enjoyed this tour of a cozy home. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at a lavish home with colorful accents.