A home for a lifetime

Corridors are responsible for assuring ventilation and light in the entire house. These are also responsible for connecting all rooms of the house amiably so that none feel disconnected. The corridor of this house serves the same purpose and connects all the room sin a friendly and stylish manner. The centre zone is sky lit and embellished with pebbled. It is also made operational with the inclusion of a comfortable sofa. The wooden flooring and paintings add a dash of colour to this otherwise pale area.

