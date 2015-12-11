A home for a lifetime

India is blessed with scenic beauty and by far, Kerala tops the list of most beautiful place in the whole country. Today we showcase a home situated in God’s own country and built over a wide area of 670 m2. This residence is built over the banks of river Aluva in Ernakulum and is designed so stylishly that it offers different frames of the river from different rooms. The designers at DD architects have introduced a series of traditional courtyards that help the house hold to its traditional roots. Let's take you on a detailed tour of this captivating property.
The dining area of this house speaks volumes about the simple and sophisticated mind-set of the owner. This place overlooks the living room and is separated by a sleek lane of pebbles that form the outer area. A sturdy wooden ensemble, this dining table is engulfed with lightly upholstered chairs that provide the perfect counterpart. What adds distinctive warmth is the side standing planter that makes it feel more spacious and welcoming
As we enter the house, we are warmly greeted by the simplistic living room. This room is designed with subtle interiors that work in perfect harmony of each other. The light brown sofa set covers most of the seating while the satin cushions and curtains that are present in different shades of brown further contrast this widespread seating joint. The wooden flooring and wood laminated coffee tables is another sign of a smooth blend with the light interiors.
The presence of a deity in an Indian home is an absolute must. With the same ideology, the designers have created a beautiful wall in the entrance area that celebrates divinity in the form of a colourful painting of Lord Ganesh. An indoor planter and yellow lights that give the feel of a blissful presence further highlight this enclosed area. It looks fabulous against the lightly toned walls.
Corridors are responsible for assuring ventilation and light in the entire house. These are also responsible for connecting all rooms of the house amiably so that none feel disconnected. The corridor of this house serves the same purpose and connects all the room sin a friendly and stylish manner. The centre zone is sky lit and embellished with pebbled. It is also made operational with the inclusion of a comfortable sofa. The wooden flooring and paintings add a dash of colour to this otherwise pale area.
The exteriors of a house are the reflection of the interiors. So to look into the interiors, the exteriors need to be highly welcoming and captivating at the same time. For this house, the exterior is a smart palette of subtle hues and wooden embellishments that sing a melodious tune together. Different types of roofs and smart use of stone and wood combination makes this house stand apart from others. The green landscapes and lush green grass make a beautiful frame against the classy house.