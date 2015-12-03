A traditional home for a beautiful family in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

The living room is filled with paintings and statues of deities. It has a subtle beige sofa set as the main seating area that is contrasted by a darkly painted brown coffee table. While the opposite wall has a wall mounted TV and wall cabinet, the wall behind the sofa is the most striking feature of this room. It has these small wall incursions that are perfectly lit with mellow yellow light with delicate figurines in each of them.

