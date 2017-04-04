A beautiful and creative home in Mumbai

A stunning residential project awaits you today, thanks to the talented and aesthetically keen architects at Interface in Mumbai. This luxurious and spacious apartment comprises of multiple bedrooms, lavish living areas, and gorgeous bathrooms to begin with. Moreover, elegant and plush furniture has been coupled with unique decor accents and charming colours to make a lasting impact on guests. Light fixtures are also magnificent, and a dressing room and a study room add to the attraction of this abode. Wood, glass and marble have joined hands to create various kinds of warm and elegant surfaces, as the icing on top.
The luxurious seating arrangement in the living area comprises of a plush U-shaped couch, a bold leather sofa, a lovely grey chaise lounge and a couple of velvety chairs. A marble-topped coffee table and a unique metal wall art complete the look of this space, while sliding glass doors connect it with a large and airy balcony. The colour palette banks on greys, creams and browns for a sophisticated experience.
An open plan layout allows the living to merge with the elegant dining space nicely. Beautiful chandeliers create a regal atmosphere here.
The passage leading you to the spacious entertainment den is lined with wood for warmth, while a large Buddha statue promises serenity.
Blue and grey furniture pieces have been mixed beautifully to make the den soothing and elegant. The coffee tables are essentially treated tree stumps, while the wall art is unique as well.
When the family wants to watch the game or a movie, the projector is switched on and fun follows!
Industrial style lamps combine with marble flooring and glass balustrades in this spacious balcony to create a very inviting look. Trendy recliners and beanbags allow you to unwind while you admire the city views.
Note how a part of the balcony has been splashed with red to make a bold statement, while rattan and wrought iron furniture pieces let the family relax and relish outdoor meals.
Wooden hues, greys and whites come together is this contemporary bedroom equipped with ample lights and an entertainment zone. The large grey sofa is perfect for you to sink in while watching TV.
Bold shades of red and teal make this bedroom vibrant and cheerful. Sleek wooden elements lend warmth and personality here, while the furniture is completely comfy.
Soft tones like cream, beige and light wood dominate this bedroom, and a long mirror behind the bed lends the illusion of extra space. Frosted and sliding glass doors set in sleek wooden frames separate the room from other parts of the house, without hampering the flow of light.
Plush leather seating, an animalistic artwork, beautifully printed wallpapers and a vintage-style bureau are the highlights of this anteroom. Neutral and soothing colours ensure a cosy environment and elegance.
Floor to ceiling wooden wardrobes and bright down lights make the dressing room comfortable, storage-friendly as well as aesthetic. Some closets feature clear glass doors so that it is easy to hunt for regular items without wasting time.
A contemporary white shelving unit, funky lamps and a stylish wall-mounted desk make the study room practical and visually appealing.
Lavish use of beige veined marble and a stunning chandelier make this large bathroom fit for kings! Neat steps lead to a beautiful sunken Jacuzzi tub, while the glass shower cubicle is fashionable too.
This bathroom looks glamorous, thanks to the black marble for the sink counter and the chevron pattern on the floor tiles. A stone sink, a circular mirror and stylish lighting seal the deal.
