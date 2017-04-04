A beautiful and creative home in Mumbai

A stunning residential project awaits you today, thanks to the talented and aesthetically keen architects at Interface in Mumbai. This luxurious and spacious apartment comprises of multiple bedrooms, lavish living areas, and gorgeous bathrooms to begin with. Moreover, elegant and plush furniture has been coupled with unique decor accents and charming colours to make a lasting impact on guests. Light fixtures are also magnificent, and a dressing room and a study room add to the attraction of this abode. Wood, glass and marble have joined hands to create various kinds of warm and elegant surfaces, as the icing on top.