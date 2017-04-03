A spacious family home in Ahmedabad

A lot of things go into making a house beautiful and comfortable – starting from materials and textures to colours, designs, furniture and lighting. And this elegant residence in Ahmedabad is an example of that. It combines wood, glass and stone aesthetically to make a welcoming statement. The bedrooms are colourful, while neutral and sober hues dominate the common areas. Stylish storage solutions and sufficient lighting make this home as convenient as visually appealing. The interior designers and decorators at Ssquare Designs have done a great job indeed!