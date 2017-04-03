A spacious family home in Ahmedabad

A lot of things go into making a house beautiful and comfortable – starting from materials and textures to colours, designs, furniture and lighting. And this elegant residence in Ahmedabad is an example of that. It combines wood, glass and stone aesthetically to make a welcoming statement. The bedrooms are colourful, while neutral and sober hues dominate the common areas. Stylish storage solutions and sufficient lighting make this home as convenient as visually appealing. The interior designers and decorators at Ssquare Designs have done a great job indeed!
Neat stone steps lead you to the covered porch of this home, while the colour palette mixes warm and cool shades nicely. The entrance gate is geometrically inspired and the ceiling boasts of a textured look, thanks to smartly arranged wooden panels.
On another side of the house, we come upon a shaded terrace lit beautifully with bright down lights. Greenery lends a refreshing touch to this space, while a swing beckons you to make the most of lazy moments.
Tall glass doors help integrate the common areas of this residence with the lush garden, besides bringing in natural light during daytime.
This casual living area looks comfy and inviting, thanks to plush white couches and a warm wooden coffee table. Tall dark grey stone panels in the background are indirectly lit and lend a very stylish edge to the space.
Right behind the living area you just saw is a floating wooden staircase leading to the private quarters. Glass balustrades give the staircase a very fashionable look, and ensure a sense of openness here. At the end of the passage on the left, you can catch a glimpse of a beautifully carved wooden temple.
Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors separate the formal living room from the rest of the house, creating an elegant look and visual connectivity. This also allows light to travel easily from one room to another.
Soft shades of white and beige rule this spacious living room, while cosy textiles make both relaxation and entertainment an enjoyable experience. An L-shaped sofa promises adequate seating, while plush curtains and a rug create a dreamy ambiance.
The kitchen and dining are efficiently integrated to enhance easy communication between the chef and guests. Neutral hues like white, cream, grey and wood visually connect these two zones, while modern cabinets take care of practical needs.
Spacious and bright, the media room wows with colourful floor level seating and textured wall cladding. The entire ceiling is fitted with squares of golden light, which makes the atmosphere cheerful.
Beautiful pink bedding and matching cushions for the chaise lounge create a romantic ambiance in this otherwise simple bedroom. The wooden wall behind the bed as well as the nightstands lends warmth here.
Peaceful pastel greens make this bedroom unique and relaxing, while the four-poster bed with its sheer curtains makes the ambiance dreamy. Light-hued wooden flooring ensures warmth, and the vibrant wall panelling adds personality.
Charming pink tones and a magical circular bed make the daughter’s bedroom intensely feminine and luxurious. The closet doors boast of stunning digital laminates, while the dressing unit is simply adorable! Vibrant cushions and soft toys set around the bed’s headboard make this room a fairyland.
This wooden closet features unique sliding doors clad with mirror and lattice-like patterns. The mirrors also make the bedroom appear more spacious than it is.
Textured stone-clad walls in soothing hues are this spacious bathroom’s highlight. Inbuilt niches and corner shelves in the shower nook take care of organisational needs, while the wooden bench is ideal for relaxing as well as storing laundry and such.
