A modern home with creative touches in Noida

Loading admin actions …

Home design and decor is a constantly evolving concept, and currently it is being heavily guided by stylish false ceilings and unique wallpapers. In today’s tour especially, we will see how such design elements can contribute to the aesthetics of an Indian home, no matter how small or large it is. Rendered by the interior architects at Fabros Interiors, this residence is a very modern and elegantly-lit affair. Though the colours used for the rooms are sober and neutral, the design and decor accents speak for themselves.

Stunning living room

A large and slightly U-shaped sofa in white leather makes an impressive and cosy statement in the living room. Bold black cushions with silvery patterns all over contrast the seating beautifully, but complement the gleaming and abstract wallpaper. A graceful sculpture adorns the corner, while powerful down lights shine all over the setting.

From this vantage point, you can admire the stylish stencilled top of the coffee table and the silvery grey drapes. Everything looks classy and creates a soothing impact on the eye.

Beautiful bedroom

Pretty in different shades of grey, the wallpaper in this bedroom makes a fashion statement like none other.

The crisscross design on the false ceiling with a stylish wooden triangle on one side gives this bedroom a unique edge. Golden indirect lighting creates a soothing and warm vibe here.

3D effect

Triangular 3D prints all over this beige wallpaper lend visual depth and character to this room. Bright down-lights focus on the wallpaper, accentuating its look.

The false ceiling is simple yet sophisticated, with short dark wooden strips contrasting the whiteness.

Trendy entertainment

Blue indirect lighting along the edges helps this simple but trendy TV unit to stand out. The quirky shape of the shelf near the floor is perfect for accommodating accessories.

For more inspiration, take another tour - A 3700sqft stylish and cosy house for big Indian families

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


