A modern home with bright interiors in Noida

Jain's residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
Sleek designs, sober colours and modern lighting can make a world of difference to any residence, and the one we will explore today is no different. Rendered by the interior architects at Fabros Interiors, this home is trendy and comfortable at the same time. Bright recessed and ambient lighting livens up every room, while the modular kitchen is truly the heart of this home. The colour palette in all functional areas is neutral and elegant, defining the interior designs in a classy manner.

Stylish living

A fashionable U-shaped sofa offers ample seating in the brightly-lit living room, while the modern TV unit is a beautiful mix of dark wood and white. Floating shelves surround the TV to display pretty flower bouquets, ensuring a refreshing ambiance.

Way to the dining

The dining space is a little way off from the living, and subtly separated by a contemporary white and black partition. The passage boasts of a gorgeous wall clad with dark and light wooden panels, and it is brilliantly lit as well. Thanks to the wooden panels, the corridor looks warm and homely.

Modular and classy kitchen

White and grey is the dominating colour palette in the modular kitchen, with purple ambient lighting jazzing up the space. Glossy and neat cabinets offer tons of storage room, while modern appliances make culinary chores easy.

L shaped kitchen

The countertop is spacious and smooth, offering much scope for prepping, cooking and plating. Ample sockets have been included to accommodate various appliances like toasters, blenders, microwave and so on.

Note how a sleek niche has been reserved for the luxurious four-door fridge, which caters to all the needs of this large family.  

Take another tour for more ideas - A stylish 1bhk flat of 543sqft in Navi Mumbai

Top 5- Modular kitchens, Pooja rooms and others
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


