A beautiful apartment in Pune designed for 15 lakhs

KOLTE PATIL 24 K PUNE
A modest budget of Rs.15 lakhs was smartly used by the interior designers and decorators at Decor My Place to create a beautiful and cosy ambiance for this Pune apartment. Spacious common areas, an almost open plan layout, and vibrant bedrooms make this family home perfect for both grownups and teenagers. Trendy storage solutions, artistic decor and sufficient modern lighting are the reasons why every nook and cranny shines! Read on to gather ideas for your own project.

Convenient layout

DINING
We love how the kitchen has been integrated with the dining area, with only a dark wooden counter visually demarcating the zones. The dining furniture is trendy and contrasts the white environment beautifully.

Warm and pretty entryway

foyer decor
Cream and white hues pair with a smooth wooden door to make the entrance foyer warm and welcoming. Sleek floating shelves display carefully chosen decorative pieces in brass and glass, while the stools with their vibrant seats lend a cheerful touch.

Elegant and practical kitchen

WICKER BASKETS
Equipped with a U-shaped layout and sleek wooden cabinets, the kitchen is convenient, spacious and visually appealing. The overhead cabinets feature frosted glass doors to allow the chef to find what he or she is looking for easily. Modern appliances including a dishwasher add to the comfort factor.

Artsy dining

dining decor
The formal dining area opens up to an airy balcony and has been decked with a colourful Buddha painting to induce tranquillity. The dark wooden furniture here looks fashionable, while flowers make for a refreshing touch.

Cosy balcony

GALLERY BALCONY
A couple of stylish wooden chairs and a cross-legged table make the balcony extremely functional. You can laze around here with a cup of tea, breathing in fresh air, while the glass balustrade allows a sweeping view of the surrounding cityscape.

Cheerful bedroom

MURPHY OR WALL BED
It’s ingenious how a trendy Murphy bed has been installed in between stylish white and wooden wardrobes to save space in this bedroom. The bed can be pushed back into the wall when not in need. The study desk near the tall glass windows is foldable too and receives tons of natural light. Thanks to the blue bedding and vibrantly printed curtains, this bedroom looks happy and pretty.


Pretty in pink

PINK BED ROOM
Luxurious pink bed linen makes this spacious and well-lit bedroom a romantic haven. The green drapes and intricately patterned rug add colour to this space as well.

Simple yet elegant

KOLTE PATIL 24 K PUNE
Rich wooden flooring and elegant wooden furniture are the highlights of this simple but cosy bedroom, and they contrast the white walls nicely.

Imaginative bedroom

KOLTE PATIL 24 K PUNE
Inspired by the animation movie “Cars”, this large bedroom makes use of fun digital laminates and black and red hues to liven up. Both the bed and closet are sleek and trendy pieces.

Creative touches

digital laminates
Artistic and vibrant digital laminates brighten up the closets in this home, as you can see here. Inbuilt shelves and niches help in displaying artefacts in a classy manner too.

KOLTE PATIL 24 K PUNE
The white and wooden TV unit in one of the bedrooms combines with the study station seamlessly, thereby creating a sleek and fashionable look. Inbuilt and lighted niches showcase collectibles beautifully.

Here’s another tour - An elegant 3bhk flat worth 1 crore in Navi Mumbai

10 ideas to separate space in your home with interior walls
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


