A stylish Hyderabad home designed in 5 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
Interior Designers- We style your spaces, Kreative design studio Kreative design studio Minimalist living room
The talented interior designers and decorators at Kreative Design Studio have served the needs and wishes of modern homeowners for the past 10 years. They use conceptual designing to put together homes which not only appeal to the eye, but the senses as well. So today, we will take you through a very modern and creative apartment in Hyderabad, which was decked in only Rs. 5 lakhs. It beautifully reflects the taste, personality and lifestyle of the client, and will surely make guests envious!

Artistic space

3 BHK (Trimetrix Constructions) Kreative design studio Minimalist living room
Kreative design studio

3 BHK (Trimetrix Constructions)

Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio

A sleek wooden bench affixed with a trendy desk make for unique seating in this room. Bright yellow upholstery paired with funky red cushions lend colour here, while an abstract painting fills the room with character. The lightly patterned curtains look gorgeous as well.

Open plan living

Living room (2BHK, Sigma Towers, Kondapur) Kreative design studio Classic style living room
Kreative design studio

Living room (2BHK, Sigma Towers, Kondapur)

Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio

Thanks to an open plan layout, the living space merges with the dining beautifully in this home. Elegant wooden furniture and design elements contrast the white walls and ceiling nicely. Bright and printed cushions jazz up the living area effortlessly.

Trendy open kitchen

Kitchen (3 BHK, Lodha) Kreative design studio Classic style kitchen
Kreative design studio

Kitchen (3 BHK, Lodha)

Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio

Glossy and neat cabinets in beige and cream make the kitchen a very sophisticated and convenient space. Wooden panelling in the background and some matching shelves on the left ensure a warm and cosy feel too.

Contemporary storage

Kitchen (Individual House, Nallagandla) Kreative design studio KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kreative design studio

Kitchen (Individual House, Nallagandla)

Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio

Mounted against a sunny yellow feature wall, the neat wooden cabinet and the stylish cubbies overhead make a very trendy and practical statement.

Innovative kids’ room

Kids room in 2BHK, Ramky Towers Kreative design studio Nursery/kid's room
Kreative design studio

Kids room in 2BHK, Ramky Towers

Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio
Kreative design studio

Wood and white is the main colour scheme of the kids’ bedroom, with yellow making a cheerful appearance in the corner. Modern and comfy bunk beds accommodate the sleeping needs of the siblings nicely, while the creative wall panelling has been decked with circular mirrors in different sizes for a unique look.

Take another tour here - A gorgeous tropical home for a modern Indian family

10 amazing storage ideas for small bathrooms
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

