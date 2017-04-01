A stylish Hyderabad home designed in 5 lakhs

The talented interior designers and decorators at Kreative Design Studio have served the needs and wishes of modern homeowners for the past 10 years. They use conceptual designing to put together homes which not only appeal to the eye, but the senses as well. So today, we will take you through a very modern and creative apartment in Hyderabad, which was decked in only Rs. 5 lakhs. It beautifully reflects the taste, personality and lifestyle of the client, and will surely make guests envious!
A sleek wooden bench affixed with a trendy desk make for unique seating in this room. Bright yellow upholstery paired with funky red cushions lend colour here, while an abstract painting fills the room with character. The lightly patterned curtains look gorgeous as well.
Thanks to an open plan layout, the living space merges with the dining beautifully in this home. Elegant wooden furniture and design elements contrast the white walls and ceiling nicely. Bright and printed cushions jazz up the living area effortlessly.
Glossy and neat cabinets in beige and cream make the kitchen a very sophisticated and convenient space. Wooden panelling in the background and some matching shelves on the left ensure a warm and cosy feel too.
Mounted against a sunny yellow feature wall, the neat wooden cabinet and the stylish cubbies overhead make a very trendy and practical statement.
Wood and white is the main colour scheme of the kids’ bedroom, with yellow making a cheerful appearance in the corner. Modern and comfy bunk beds accommodate the sleeping needs of the siblings nicely, while the creative wall panelling has been decked with circular mirrors in different sizes for a unique look.
