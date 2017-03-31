Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ideas to transform your small bathroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
The looks and the layout of our bathrooms have changed with time. There was a time when our bathrooms only included the necessities and there was no decor involved. But now with so many different options available in terms of tiles, sanitary tools, and accessories, that one can easily get confused on what should be incorporated in their bathrooms.

So, to give you an idea of how you can transform your bathroom that too on a tiny budget here are 10 pictures that you must consider.

1. Designer elements

Baño de vivienda unifamiliar, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Modern bathroom
Adding a bit of colour in your bathroom can always be a good idea. By designing a similar looking mosaic pattern all around your mirror it can give your bathroom a custom feel.

2. Plants

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
Another low budget trick that you can use to transform your bathroom is plants. By adding a few potted plants around your bathroom you can incorporate a touch of nature within the space.

3. Wooden panels

homify Modern bathroom
Wooden panels can also be a great material that you can use to transform your bathroom. You can either create a complete wall using these panels or lay them out above you sink to give it a regal look.

4. Statement sanitary ware

CASA MJM, JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I Minimalist bathroom
It is not always important that you have to use cement or stones to build your vanity. You can also use statement wooden furnitures like shown in the picture for creating something unique.

5. Wall design

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bathroom
Incorporating designs on your walls can also be an excellent idea when it comes to beautifying your bathroom. The designer for this bathroom has used completely black walls so that the white chalk design stands out.

6. Wallpaper

Angel Gallardo, Feller Herc Arquitectura Feller Herc Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Most of us feel that wallpapers are not a great choice for bathrooms as they tend to peel off quickly in humidity. But the truth is that you can use wallpapers all over in your bathroom except the shower area to make it look amazing.


7. Accessorising

Intervención Bochera en Brooklyn NY., La Bocheria La Bocheria Eclectic style bathroom
Using different types of decor pieces to accessorize your bathroom is also a low-budget alternative for making the place look great. As seen in the picture you can add mirrors, decorative mini tiles and even paintings to match your liking.

8. Light fixtures

Casa en Garín, 2424 ARQUITECTURA 2424 ARQUITECTURA Modern bathroom Wood White
One of the simplest ways of transforming any space is using beautiful light fixtures. It is not important that you have a big statement piece, but instead using similar looking fixtures to make the space bright can also be worth a shot.

9. Natural stones

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
Using natural stones in their true self is also highly recommended. By placing them all over the main walls you can beautify the place instantly without going through much hassle.

10. Windows and ventilators

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern bathroom
Encuentro

If you have windows or ventilators within your bathrooms then you can also use multi-colour glass as panes.  By doing so you will be able to create a unique looking cover for these openings.

Check out our ideabooks for more bathroom designs. 

Which one of these bathrooms was your favourite?


