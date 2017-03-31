10 ideas to transform your small bathroom

The looks and the layout of our bathrooms have changed with time. There was a time when our bathrooms only included the necessities and there was no decor involved. But now with so many different options available in terms of tiles, sanitary tools, and accessories, that one can easily get confused on what should be incorporated in their bathrooms.
So, to give you an idea of how you can transform your bathroom that too on a tiny budget here are 10 pictures that you must consider.
Adding a bit of colour in your bathroom can always be a good idea. By designing a similar looking mosaic pattern all around your mirror it can give your bathroom a custom feel.
Another low budget trick that you can use to transform your bathroom is plants. By adding a few potted plants around your bathroom you can incorporate a touch of nature within the space.
Wooden panels can also be a great material that you can use to transform your bathroom. You can either create a complete wall using these panels or lay them out above you sink to give it a regal look.
It is not always important that you have to use cement or stones to build your vanity. You can also use statement wooden furnitures like shown in the picture for creating something unique.
Incorporating designs on your walls can also be an excellent idea when it comes to beautifying your bathroom. The designer for this bathroom has used completely black walls so that the white chalk design stands out.
Most of us feel that wallpapers are not a great choice for bathrooms as they tend to peel off quickly in humidity. But the truth is that you can use wallpapers all over in your bathroom except the shower area to make it look amazing.
Using different types of decor pieces to accessorize your bathroom is also a low-budget alternative for making the place look great. As seen in the picture you can add mirrors, decorative mini tiles and even paintings to match your liking.
One of the simplest ways of transforming any space is using beautiful light fixtures. It is not important that you have a big statement piece, but instead using similar looking fixtures to make the space bright can also be worth a shot.
Using natural stones in their true self is also highly recommended. By placing them all over the main walls you can beautify the place instantly without going through much hassle.
If you have windows or ventilators within your bathrooms then you can also use multi-colour glass as panes. By doing so you will be able to create a unique looking cover for these openings.
