10 ideas to transform your small bathroom

The looks and the layout of our bathrooms have changed with time. There was a time when our bathrooms only included the necessities and there was no decor involved. But now with so many different options available in terms of tiles, sanitary tools, and accessories, that one can easily get confused on what should be incorporated in their bathrooms.

So, to give you an idea of how you can transform your bathroom that too on a tiny budget here are 10 pictures that you must consider.