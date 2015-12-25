Simple retro ideas that you will love in your home

To bring a touch of old world charm into their lives, people sometimes buy vintage furniture and décor for their homes. Some of the lucky ones are able to inherit these from homes of parents, relatives or friends while others have to purchase it. Retro furniture and décor pieces are also recommended by designers as this is environment friendly and made by upcycling products that would have landing up in a landfill site. The most positive part of decorating a home in retro style is that it can easily become part of a modern home without appearing inconspicuous.

This form of interior design trend has brought back colourful patterns and bright colors like orange, teal and purple to homes. A touch of colourful patterns and intricate designs can bring a lot of change into a room and accentuate its retro look. The best decades for retro inspiration are 60’s and 70’s when even the most outlandish clothes, colors and hairstyles were considered trendy and fashionable.