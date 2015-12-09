Make your balcony stand out from the rest

When there is a luxury of space, sky is the limit. An extension of your home, the balcony may serve as a full fledged living room or lounge area. Partly or fully covered balconies can be used all year round for hosting parties and entertaining guests. Choose contemporary outdoor furniture along with plants to make it a cosy place. Tall plants also serve very well to provide some more privacy from the surrounding apartments. Its easy to incorporate a dining area right in the balcony itself. It would be a crime to not utilize such spacious balconies.

Here are some more cool balcony, porch and veranda ideas worth looking at !