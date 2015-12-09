Make your balcony stand out from the rest

Balconies in high rise buildings in India are the only outdoor spaces for apartment dwellers. Often used as a supplementary space for storage, balconies do not generally hold priority for home owners. However it can be the perfect place of retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Even the smallest balcony can accommodate a chair. Imaginative ideas and crafty use of space can turn a drab balcony into a stunning private space. Use plants, decorative ceramic pots, cane furniture, swing, maybe a hammock even to create a fun place to hangout solo or with family and friends. Here we share some brilliant balcony decorating ideas that can be easily adopted to suit every budget and area. So go ahead and spend some time on giving a makeover to the much deserving corner of the house.
Small balconies cannot be an excuse for not decorating them. This tiny space holds enough room for a couple of people to chat and enjoy their drinks. Simple no nonsense furniture in light materials is an ideal choice. Care is needed to plan the space smartly in order to have just enough space for movement. Avoid going over the top with large furniture pieces. It also helps to use a mono colored theme for small balconies, making them appear more spacious than they actually are. Here the woodwork on the wall matches the tiles on the balcony blending well with the brown flooring.
When there is a luxury of space, sky is the limit. An extension of your home, the balcony may serve as a full fledged living room or lounge area. Partly or fully covered balconies can be used all year round for hosting parties and entertaining guests. Choose contemporary outdoor furniture along with plants to make it a cosy place. Tall plants also serve very well to provide some more privacy from the surrounding apartments. Its easy to incorporate a dining area right in the balcony itself. It would be a crime to not utilize such spacious balconies.
A private cosy oasis to come to at the end of the day, the balcony can be your place for relaxation. A big size, super comfortable swing sofa is just what you need along with a cup of coffee and your favorite book. Spend all evening or laze round on a Sunday afternoon in this cosy corner. Use of lights, plants and laminate wood flooring add to the initimate ambience of the place. The swing faces inwards allowing sufficient privacy. Vertical plants make efficient use of space in this tiny balcony. Who would not want to spend time in such an inviting space of the house.
A simple outdoor sofa, a plant in the corner and a shade for just the right amount of sun, makes this balcony very efficient for an outdoor seating arrangement. One need not set up lots of furniture, just a single piece can also make a world of difference to an otherwise underutilised space. Using the sun roof is a brilliant idea for those long summer days. It also is extremely effective in allowing privacy when in a multistory apartment complex.
This balcony designed by Studio Earthbox is a perfect example of how a keen eye for detail and a love for nature can convert a tiny underutilized balcony into an interesting oasis of green. An outdoor garden can be created in a balcony of any size. Easy to maintain plants that are suitable for the climate, can be arranged in imaginative ways to create a great hangout place for the family. A tiny lawn, quirky plant holders and beautiful plants all come together to make a great view right outside the living room.
Lighting can do wonders to any space and it cant be more true for a small balcony space. This one does not aim to be a functional area to be utilized for sitting outdoors, but only an open free space. It nevertheless has been worked on brilliantly by use of lights and placement of plants just below, creating a wonderful effect. Beautiful balconies like this are bound to capture the attention of neighbors and onlookers and says a lot about the residents.
A balcony could well turn into the most cherished corner of the house. Do not let is waste by using it as a storage place for random household items. It can be a book reading corner, a quiet place to have tea, a place to chat with friends, to soak in the cool evening breeze or simply a gateway to the buzzing city life outside. So go ahead and renovate, reshape and remodel it today for a fun refreshing change.