Six exclusive dining table designs full of surprise

How many times have you worried about finding appropriate places for guests to eat during large family gatherings? Wouldn’t it be great if your dining table could magically become small when few people are at home and large when there are plenty of guests? With this beautiful example we bring before you an innovative creation of our furniture designers that have created a glass topped table with teak bottoms fixed with aluminum sliders.

These wooden planks slide under the glass surface and table becomes almost square in size when not required and then becomes long and rectangular when these planks are pulled out. Delicately balanced on elegant wood planks at the center it brings sophistication and style to the area decorated with trendy industrial style chandelier. While the table is simplicity in itself with rectangular glass top above rich brown mahogany below it, the matching white chairs add class and angles to the unquestionable sophistication of the room.

