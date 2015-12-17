Brighten up your home exterior using colour

Choosing the exterior colour of a home is a very difficult decision to make. The colour has to reflect the home, the residents who live there and the area that it is situated in. On a wim you may decide to improve the look of your house by painting it a bright purple, although does this shade suit the style of the house? Does it match any other element on the house? Is it reflected in the natural environment? Or other houses in the area? There are many considerations to make when deciding on an exterior colour for a house. It is also important to research if there is a local housing association in your area that will have to approve any changes, such as exterior colour. There is also the choice of one colour for the exterior, or whether there will be colour palate with a combination of colours. Bright colours are a great way to breath energy and vitality into a house. Homify has found 6 bright houses for inspiration.
This green house is in the traditional Californian Bungalow style. This was a popular architectural style in America between 1910 and 1939. The majority of Californian Bungalows were two toned, with a darker and lighter neutral colour. This house has been recently renovated and freshly painted. When deciding on the new colour for this house, the owners decided to go against the traditional shades popular for this type of house. They decided to be brave and use two tones of green, a deep green with a lighter green. These green shades have been incorporated in every element of the house from the front surfaces to the window frames. It creates quite an imposing structure. This green is balanced by the neutral colours of the roof and the natural stones in the house foundations. Be brave and uses colours creatively in a house.
There are many reasons why adding a splash of colour to the exterior of a house is a wonderful idea. When an older house has seen better days, the exterior materials are fading, or peeling or just deteriorating, a fresh coat of paint or a colour change can revive them. When deciding on a colour to use consider a bright, bold colour to bring life into a house. Many old houses have had modifications, or restorations. Through their lifetimes these modifications may consist of different styles. This can be quite a conflict to the senses. One way to bring these different styles together is with a bright colour. This row of houses demonstrate this well. Some of these houses are relatively modern, others are older houses that have modern renovations. Although when placed next to each other they eye only acknowledges the contrasting colours. This is a great way to use colour in house exteriors. These houses were clad colourfully by Russwood of the United Kingdom.
This smart green and white terrace house is a great example of how colour can be introduced to a house whilst still maintaining the original style of the building and its location. This traditional terrace house is located in the historic area of Porto, Portugal. The large windows and doors represent the typical characteristics of this type of house. Although this is a very old house, it has recently undergone a restoration. The front tiles were replaced with these bright green ones. This colour choice was a wise decision as it allows the house to blend into its environment. The green and white of the house blends into the green of the trees and light colour of the pavement perfectly. This is a great example of how a bright coloured house can blend in successfully with its surroundings.
It is much easier to apply a bright colour to a modern house. Modern houses have a more flexible approach to styles. It is easier to be bold with the choice of exterior colours. This house is a great example. Although this house contains a large amount of glass, the remaining solid walls are painted in a bright red. This makes quite a statement. Much consideration must have been made before deciding on this colour. The bright red colour of the house dominates, although it is only one colour in the palate of this house. The other colours in this palate consist of the silver grey of the roof and the warm timber colours of the supporting beams. These three colours complement each other perfectly. Together they create a harmonious and warm palate, that invitees the guest inside.
The colours that you choose for both the inside and the exterior of a house have an impact on how people will react to them. It is commonly known that colours can affect the emotions and mood of people. Red is known to be a stimulating colour, but can also create aggression. Yellow is associated with creativity and confidence, but can also be linked with anxiety and irrationality. Blue however is the colour of intelligence, trust and calm. This is why blue is such a popular colour for the exterior of homes. This house is a great example. The bold blue coloured wall represents strength. It contrasts well with the green of the garden outside. The blue also represents coolness. This is contrasted with the inside of the house in which a warm white light glows. This is a great example of how using a bold colour can create a specific atmosphere in a place. For more ideas on how to use colour see Ayurvedic Colour Therapy in HomeInteriors.
This bright and bold red house is certainly no shrinking flower. This traditional Argentinian house has been recently renovated and painted this bright shade of red. This is not an unusual colour for these conventional buildings in Argentina. The population in Argentina is dominated by Italians and Spanish. These cultures brought with them the tradition of using bright colours to the exterior of their houses. This building is a great example. The red colour is used on the entire building from the front, to the very back of the large building. This red shade is a wonderful choice as it contrasts well with the green trees, giving it a warm and inviting appearance.
The choice of exterior colour for a house can be a difficult choice. We have to consider the style of the house, the colours of the already existing features and the area that it is situated in. Bright colours offer a wonderful way to energise an old, tired house, but considerations must be made. These houses demonstrate just how a bright colour can work for a new or traditional house. Do not feel restricted by the size or style of the house. There are always a bright colour that will suite every style. For more inspiration see Colour Schemes for HouseExteriors.