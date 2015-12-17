Brighten up your home exterior using colour

This bright and bold red house is certainly no shrinking flower. This traditional Argentinian house has been recently renovated and painted this bright shade of red. This is not an unusual colour for these conventional buildings in Argentina. The population in Argentina is dominated by Italians and Spanish. These cultures brought with them the tradition of using bright colours to the exterior of their houses. This building is a great example. The red colour is used on the entire building from the front, to the very back of the large building. This red shade is a wonderful choice as it contrasts well with the green trees, giving it a warm and inviting appearance.

The choice of exterior colour for a house can be a difficult choice. We have to consider the style of the house, the colours of the already existing features and the area that it is situated in. Bright colours offer a wonderful way to energise an old, tired house, but considerations must be made. These houses demonstrate just how a bright colour can work for a new or traditional house. Do not feel restricted by the size or style of the house. There are always a bright colour that will suite every style. For more inspiration see Colour Schemes for HouseExteriors.