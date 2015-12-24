Make your garage worthy of your new car

The majority of houses are built with a garage added to them. This warehouse conversion seems to be a renovation with the living areas designed around the garage space. In this space the car is definitely the hero of the room. One side of this garage consists of windows. These lead directly into one of the main living areas. This allows for the residents to relax in the living space while gazing upon the beauty of their car. This garage had a minimalist design, consisting of just the space in which the car is located. It is also a highly functional area as it allows easy and quick access to the garage.

The garage is often the place in the house where many items are stored and often forgotten. It can quickly become cluttered, messy and unusable. Winter is a great time to turn this around. Take the plunge and plan and design a complete garage make over. Remove all unused items and create clever storage ideas for everything else. In this way a functional, organised garage will be created that will be a delight to use. Don’t be afraid to personalise it with the colours, purpose or design. For more ideas see Organisational Tips for a Modern Garage.