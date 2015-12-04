Create a veranda that your neighbours will envy

Verandas are spaces for relaxation during early morning and evening which and help to maintain balance between indoors and outdoors. Irrespective of season and weather, house owners with verandas prefer to spend at least an hour or two every day in their private space. You can leave the veranda open to the elements or cover some parts of it with a latticed frame for privacy but either way it will be exposed to the elements.

People generally decorate their verandas with cane or rattan furniture, swing, potted plants, rugs, decorative metal barriers and stylish illumination to boost its appeal. Homes with verandas’ in tropical areas usually have ceiling fans to allow family members and guests to relax during summer. To improve the aesthetic ambiance of the veranda you can even add touches like wind chimes, hanging lanterns, hidden music or even a small table-top fountain that will bring charm and excitement to the area.