Six stunning indoor pools

This stunning pool is a triumph of design. The Pool is definitely an indoor structure as has four solid walls surrounding it. Although it is the flexibility of these structures that create the feeling that this pool is actually outside. One corner of the room has two receding glass walls which, when receded link the outside to the inside area of the pool. This gives the impression of being outside with the wind and light rushing through the space. The colour palate of this space is definitely neutral. This creates a great background for the stunning mosaic tiles on the inside of the pool. It also allows for the lush colours of the outdoors the stand out as vivid and surreal. The stunning mosaic tiles at the base of the pool create an almost metallic effect through the water giving the impression of depth. This is a fantastic pool for people who struggle to decide on whether to have an indoor or outdoor pool. It comprises of all the benefits of a private indoor pool with the added benefits of natural light and a link to the outdoors that exterior pools have.

There are many reasons why people choose to have a pool. It may be the health benefits or perhaps the social aspect of inviting friends to enjoy a swim. Whatever the reason, deciding to install a pool into a house design is a big decision. Many considerations must be made. An underground or interior pool has many additional benefits; privacy, cleanliness and flexibility of use. These are just a few of the many underground and interior pool designs available.