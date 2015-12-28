Small extraordinary home offices full of surprise

The interior office is the real hero of this design. This stunning design would motivate anyone to start work early and leave late. The interior of this office is oak lined. It is fitted with a desk and matching storage. This allows for plenty of space to ensure that work materials and home materials stay separate. There is plenty of natural light in this space. This is achieved with the inclusion a skylight, situated above the desk. This allows for maximum light to the desk and primary working area. The entire front of the structure is composed of glass, allowing for maximum natural light. With all this natural light, it would not be necessary to use artificial lighting at all during the day. This abundance of natural light is a great way to ensure concentration and focus. This home office is designed by Platform 5Architects.

The ability to work from home has significant benefits. There are no issues with commuting, which can be both time consuming and costly. There are however many challenges with working from home. Is there enough space to allow privacy and separation from home life? Or will work time be interrupted by issues and events in the home? One way to ensure privacy and separation in a home office is to establish an exterior, separate home office. These provide a place to work that ensures privacy and separation. These are just two examples of some exterior work office solutions that are available. For more inspiration see Eight Interesting Home Office Ideas.