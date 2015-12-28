Small extraordinary home offices full of surprise

Many people have jobs that give them the opportunity to work from home. This can be a very tempting option. There is no problems then with traffic, delayed trains or busses that don’t turn up. It is just a matter of falling out of bed and dragging yourself to your computer. While these may be some obvious advantages, there are some lesser known disadvantages. It can sometimes be difficult to separate the work life from the home life. Issues at home can sometimes interrupt work time. It is not only time it is also space, when there are not boundaries between family and personal space and work space, this can create problems. One immediate solution is to have a separate space for work and personal life. A separate work pod is an option. These are small cabin like pods, separate from the home that can be used as an office. In this way all work materials stay in the office. When you are in the office you are less likely to be interrupted. homify brings you a showcase of a couple of work pods for inspiration and ideas.
This image shows the garden shed side of the structure. There are two openings in the roof to allow for maximum natural light. One, situated on the right, is glazed to allow for protection from the rain. It is situated above a work bench. The second skylight is on the left. This skylight is open to the elements, allowing for maximum light as well as airflow. This is a wonderful space not only for the storage of garden equipment, but also for doing work in the garden. The workbench allows for plenty of space to repot plants, germinate vegetables and to repair gardening equipment. It provides for both protection from the elements on one side, as well as enjoyment of the spring days on the other side.
This spherical pod is an office in a ball. The structure is a very flexible approach to an external home office. It is a simple structure having only minimal external requirements of a foundation, electrical connection and a data connection for computers. The stunning outer structure is made from Western Red Cedar Shingles. This warm natural colour makes the pod appear as a natural item in a garden, as if it has dropped from a nearby tree and grown there. The pod is insulated to allow for warmth from the cold weather and sound insulation from any nearby noise. This is important as it reduces interruptions and distractions. The door opens upwards with a gas hinged gull winged design. This makes it appear almost like a space ship. This amazing pod is called the Archipod, it is made by Archipods of York in the United Kingdom.
It is inside the pod that the practical features are revealed. The interior of the pod consists of an ergonomic semi circular desk, drawer units and shelves, all made specifically for this location. This desk is very wide, stretching to 3.1 metres. This is plenty of space to arrange everything a person would need to maintain organisation. The drawers and shelves allow for ample space for all papers, files and other important work documents. In this way work materials and life materials are kept separate. The décor is based on neutral colours of white and warm browns, continuing the warm brown colours of the exterior. It also provides a calming atmosphere, promoting concentration without distractions.
It is important in a home office to ensure there is enough natural light. This allows for improved concentration. This pod has two excellent sources of natural light. The roof dome allows direct sunlight to enter the pod all day. The second window is a porthole window located directly in front of the desk. This gives the hard worker a view out into the garden. More importantly it provides another source of natural light. Both of these windows are double glazed. This provides protection from the extremes in outdoor temperature. It also allows for a quieter work environment with fewer distractions. This pod is a fantastic way to create a separate office away from the normal home environment allowing privacy and separation.
This unique exterior home office was designed to the exacting specifications of the client. They requested an exterior office space that could also contained a garden storage space. This is where the name originated from the shed office or shoffice. The right side of the structure has the shed section where the garden storage area is situated. The left side is the home office. The design of this structure is certainly unique. The flowing curves of the building are reminiscent of a wood shaving that unfurls to form a small terrace in the lawn area. The exterior surface texture mimics the trunk of a tree, making it appear almost natural. The colours, both inside and outside the structure allow it to flow into the background environment organically.
The interior office is the real hero of this design. This stunning design would motivate anyone to start work early and leave late. The interior of this office is oak lined. It is fitted with a desk and matching storage. This allows for plenty of space to ensure that work materials and home materials stay separate. There is plenty of natural light in this space. This is achieved with the inclusion a skylight, situated above the desk. This allows for maximum light to the desk and primary working area. The entire front of the structure is composed of glass, allowing for maximum natural light. With all this natural light, it would not be necessary to use artificial lighting at all during the day. This abundance of natural light is a great way to ensure concentration and focus. This home office is designed by Platform 5Architects.
The ability to work from home has significant benefits. There are no issues with commuting, which can be both time consuming and costly. There are however many challenges with working from home. Is there enough space to allow privacy and separation from home life? Or will work time be interrupted by issues and events in the home? One way to ensure privacy and separation in a home office is to establish an exterior, separate home office. These provide a place to work that ensures privacy and separation. These are just two examples of some exterior work office solutions that are available. For more inspiration see Eight Interesting Home Office Ideas.