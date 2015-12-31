A perfect winter weekend escape

What better way to fully experience the changing of the seasons than to get out into the environment to watch as summer turns to autumn and autumn turns to winter. This is wonderful to watch as the leaves fall from the trees and the local wildlife prepare for the harsh conditions of the coming winter. One way to watch these amazing changes, whilst still staying safe and warm is with a small cabin. These snowy cabins are a great example. They are made by Arctic Cabins n the United Kingdom. These cabins are small enough to be cosy and large enough to entertain the whole family. They can be used in the height of a cold, snowy winter, but also provide a peaceful retreat during the warmer summer months. There are so many ways to use these amazing structures. They look great from the outside, let’s see what is inside too.
These cabins are a great size to act as both cosy and comfortable during winter, and a cool and relaxing during the warmer months. Each of these cabins are 10m2 in size. The cabin has ample seating around the edges of the round cabin. These can be decorated with comfortable seating, cushions and pillows to give it that toasty warm feeling. In this cabin they have used a combination of natural deer furs and large pillows to create the cosy atmosphere. The lighting in the cabin is subtle and is incorporated in the design. This allows for the centrepiece of the cabin; the fireplace to be the main attraction. There are small windows around the sides of the cabin as well as a large window giving an impressive view of the outside environment.
These snow cabins are a great place to spend time during the cold winter months, but also the warm summer months. It is during the colder months that one can experience the cosy atmosphere of these beautiful cabins. The cabins are surprisingly warm inside. This is achieved by the quality of the construction. These cabins are constructed with sustainable arctic pine, giving them a natural resistance to the extreme winter conditions. The windows are made with double glazed glass to ensure a wonderful view outside whist being protected from any snowy gusts. The inside of the cabin is further decorated with snuggly deer skins to ensure the warmth stays inside the cabin. This cabin is so cosy and warm, it will pose a problem to leave.
One of the best things to do during the cold winter months is to stay inside, in the warmth of the home, and watch the snow falling outside. With this cabin, this is the ideal place to do this. The large window in this cabin gives a magnificent view of the snow falling on the outside environment. It is like watching an unsuspecting bird from inside the confides of a bird hide. The windows in the cabin consist of 3 double glazed, secure opening windows. This allows one to experience the warmth and comfort of the snow cabin, whilst enjoying being part of the great outdoors. Once inside this delightful cabin, close the door and light the fire to turn this small space into a peaceful, quiet retreat for one, or as a social haven for all the family and friends. It’s a wonderful space to share a meal and a game of scrabble.
The best feature of this snow cabin is the open fire at the centre of the cabin. This fireplace acts as the real heart of this space. The hexagon shaped fireplace is topped with a stunning black chimney. Around this is a wooden shelf that acts as hexagon shaped dining table, where visitors can sit and enjoy a meal. There is enough space to allow up to 15 people to dine in comfort. With the fire lit and a few friends enjoying a bite to eat, this cabin would be toasty warm in no time at all. Whether you invite friends and family to your snow cabin for a winter drink, a meal or simple a game of scrabble, this cabin is the place to be during those snowy winter days.
There’s nothing like an open fire to create the ultimate romantic atmosphere. And there’s nothing like a snow cabin to create the ultimate cosy atmosphere. These two elements together create one of the most romantic scenes imaginable. It is late afternoon, the sun is setting on a grey day, and the snow is beginning to fall. There is a short walk to the snow cabin. The fire is immediately lit, the bottle of wine is opened and you relax into the comfortable cushions with the one that you love. This is not a scene from a Hollywood movie, this is what life could be like with a snow cabin. Whether it’s to impress a loved one, family or friends, this cabin is a great place to entertain.
The central fireplace in the cabin acts not only as a heater for the cabin, but also as a barbeque to prepare food for meals. In this way it can also be called the barbecue cabin. It consists of a grill specifically manufactured for this purpose, surrounded by a mesh spark guard to ensure the safety of guests. This then allows the space to be used all year round. It can be used as a cosy retreat in the snowy winters as well as a shady haven to escape the hot summers sunshine. Although it is a relatively small 10m2, it can accommodate 12 seated guests. This space can also be used as accommodation as it can also sleep 2 to 3 people.
This snow or barbecue cabin is a very versatile space. It can be used as a warm retreat during the cold, snowy winter months., where one can invite friends, family or that special person for a meal, or a romantic drink. It can also be used during the warm summer months as a barbeque cabin. Escape from the hot summer sunshine in this cabin. It is a simple space, consisting of only 10m2, although this is plenty of space to allow for 12 guests at any one time. This is an incredible space to share time with friends whether it is in the snowy winter time or the warmer summer days.