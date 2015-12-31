A perfect winter weekend escape

The central fireplace in the cabin acts not only as a heater for the cabin, but also as a barbeque to prepare food for meals. In this way it can also be called the barbecue cabin. It consists of a grill specifically manufactured for this purpose, surrounded by a mesh spark guard to ensure the safety of guests. This then allows the space to be used all year round. It can be used as a cosy retreat in the snowy winters as well as a shady haven to escape the hot summers sunshine. Although it is a relatively small 10m2, it can accommodate 12 seated guests. This space can also be used as accommodation as it can also sleep 2 to 3 people. For more ideas about barbecues see 10 Sensational BBQs and Wood-fired Stoves.

