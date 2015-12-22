A stylish apartment in the lap of luxury

Apartment living is becoming the most popular way to live. It is more environmental as it reduces an individuals environmental footprint, and practical as there is less maintenance than a large house. There is no garden to take care of, which gives residents more time for the things they really enjoy doing. One of the biggest barriers for people considering moving from their spacious homes to an apartment is the issue of space. Traditionally apartments were smaller than a family home, unless you could afford the penthouse suite. Modern apartments however are pleasantly surprising in the amount of space they can provide. 4D Studio Architects recently renovated a large apartment in Zurich, Switzerland. This huge apartment is a triumph in apartment living and demonstrates how an apartment design is restricted only by your imagination. Homify has toured this apartment and has brought back the best ideas from this amazing renovation.
The warm afternoon light streams through the large windows as you sink into the overstuffed armchairs by the open fireplace clasping a cup of hot coffee and a favourite book. This could well be a scene set in this amazing living area. This living space is part of a large open plan living area in this huge apartment. In this area the sofa and armchairs surround a large coffee table, set in front of a cosy fireplace. The colour palate is neutral, with the colours; cream, green and brown combining to establish a warm, stylish and seamless design that creates a cosy and very comfortable atmosphere. The art on the wall forms the finishing touch, giving the space a focus that is not overwhelming or distracting,, but one that fits with the theme and atmosphere of the space.
The best way to wake up in the morning is with the natural light. Natural sunlight is said to be an enemy of depression and gives the sleeper energy for the coming day. This bedroom is a wonderful way to start the day with a buzz in your soul and a spring in your step. The huge windows in this room comprise one complete side of the room in addition to a joining smaller window making up the corner. This allows for the room to be completely filled with light throughout the day, with the addition of the stunning golden dusk illumination in the evening. The room is modestly decorated in modern, but minimalist furniture. The bed is plain but comfortable. The chair in the corner and the set of drawers are minimalist and functional. This is a great way to ensure that the view is the real focus and hero of this room. This is a great example of how an apartment bedroom can be big, bright and beautiful.
The stereotype of kitchens in apartments being poky and small has definitely been broken with this kitchen. This huge kitchen has everything that one needs in a kitchen, and then some more. This kitchen has the essential items that are necessary in a kitchen; a sink, a stove and the refrigerator as well as many more that only come with a large kitchen. There is ample workspace to allow for any large family gathering. It also has enough cupboard space to allow everything to be put away when it is not being used. And this is exactly what is needed in this kitchen to maintain the modern minimalist theme. The sleek modern, uncluttered lines of this kitchen say minimalist. This is also represented in the plain white colour theme. This is a great way to make a large kitchen appear even larger.
Dining rooms are usually the exclusive domain of the large home or mansion. It is unusual to see them included in an apartment design. This apartment is an exception. This magnificent dining room would be a valuable addition to any apartment. The long, spacious room is white, with a long painting along the right wall. This painting guides the eye along the length of the room to the window, enhancing the size of the room. The enormous window is the real feature of this room. The window makes up the entire end wall of this room, from the floor to the ceiling. This brings a huge amount of natural sunlight into the room, making it appear bright and spacious. The dining table occupies the centre of this space. It is made from a warm, dark timber. The accompanying chairs mirror this warm brown shade, creating a harmonious design. For more dining room ideas see Modern Dining Room Designs.
Open plan living areas are one of the most popular modern designs seen in living spaces today. They create a very social space. Anyone in any part of the area can take part in the social activity. This is demonstrated well in this Zurich apartment. The huge kitchen area leads through to the spacious living area with the open fireplace. Anyone making an evening meal in the kitchen will be able to participate in the conversation in the living area. This also means that the colour scheme and styles of each room have to blend seamlessly into each other. This has been perfectly achieved in this house. The neutral colour scheme of white, browns and greens runs throughout these open plan living spaces making it a wonderfully cosy and comfortable place to be.
Some people say that the real test of a spacious home is in the size of the bathroom. If the bathroom is large the house truly represents luxury. This apartment must be truely luxurious as the bathroom is an impressive size. It consists of a pair of exquisite basins, a huge bath that takes centre stage in the middle of the room, and a separate shower room. This bathroom seems to have been taken from a five star hotel, complete with armchairs and stylish prints on the walls. The chairs seem to act as a waiting room for the person taking the bath. It really does seem like this room is fit for a king, or a queen. The colour palate from the rest of the apartment continues through to this bathroom, being a warm brown and white. For more ideas on large bathroom see 6Sumptuously Large British Bathrooms
Apartments were once specifically built for the single person or small family. They were often small and cramped. This seems to have changed in recent times. Apartments are becoming large, grand and stylish. This certainly is an apartment to be admired for its size, grandeur and style. This apartment is full of design ideas for everyone. This apartment remodelling was done by4D Design Architects.