A stylish apartment in the lap of luxury

Some people say that the real test of a spacious home is in the size of the bathroom. If the bathroom is large the house truly represents luxury. This apartment must be truely luxurious as the bathroom is an impressive size. It consists of a pair of exquisite basins, a huge bath that takes centre stage in the middle of the room, and a separate shower room. This bathroom seems to have been taken from a five star hotel, complete with armchairs and stylish prints on the walls. The chairs seem to act as a waiting room for the person taking the bath. It really does seem like this room is fit for a king, or a queen. The colour palate from the rest of the apartment continues through to this bathroom, being a warm brown and white.

Apartments were once specifically built for the single person or small family. They were often small and cramped. This seems to have changed in recent times. Apartments are becoming large, grand and stylish. This certainly is an apartment to be admired for its size, grandeur and style. This apartment is full of design ideas for everyone. This apartment remodelling was done by4D Design Architects.