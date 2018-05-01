Your browser is out-of-date.

16 beautiful and practical ideas for wooden partitions

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
When you want to use a partition to separate spaces, and don’t want to spend too much, composite wood is an affordable alternative. It is easy to work with and can be used to create a range of styles and designs to add sophistication to a home. By adding veneers or coatings, it can complement the colour scheme of a room. In today’s ideabook, we present 16 professional design ideas that are stunning as well as functional to inspire you to use this pocket-friendly material to separate spaces in your home.

1. Simple and functional

In a small living room, a wooden partition with straight lines and open shelves, like this one, not only serves the purpose of separating the area from the dining room, but also presents display space for books and accessories.

2. Fun with rectangles

Another idea for a living room partition, this one has a mix of vertical and horizontal rectangles and squares that can be used to display accessories to add style to the room. LED spotlights fixed in the frame make the accessories glow.

3. A live partition

A wooden partition with built-in slots for small planters and a self-watering system can be used to create a gorgeous green wall that separates two areas.

4. Playful shapes

This modern living room has two partitions – one with curved edges that doubles up as a shelf for displaying artefacts, while the other is a flatter screen-like partition that provides privacy in the dining area.

5. White for brightness

Coating a wooden partition with white and using large open shelves helps to optimize the natural light in the area. In this image, the white shelf-partition divides the space between the entranceway and the living room. Colourful accessories add to its beauty.

6. A cosy element

In an open-plan layout, it’s not always possible to rest a sofa-back against a wall. Using a partition like this one, which features vertical slats of wood, is a great idea as it provides support without reducing the brightness in the room. It also creates a cosy feel by partially enclosing the living area.


7. Filtering light

A latticed wooden partition works well in a room that has too much sunlight. The screen helps to filter the light and control the glare.

8. Artistic panel

Sometimes a wooden partition, like this one with laser-cut patterns, adds to the aesthetics of the room. It perfectly complements the mural on the entrance wall.

9. A warm entrance

This wooden partition is built at the entrance of the living area. It features several elements, including a latticed-screen on one side that hides the staircase from direct view. The vertical strips of wood in the center ensure that the natural light coming in from the garden is not blocked. It has display shelves for accessories and is open on both sides, allowing easy access in and out of the room.

10. Pretty niches

Another version of the shelf partition, this pretty design alternates between niches and laser-cut decorative motifs that enhance the open feel of the space.

11. Glamourous carving

This beautiful laser-cut wooden partition not only provides support for sofa, but also tucks away the living area from the rest of the home. The gorgeous design brings a luxurious look to the living room.

12. Exquisite entrance

Two wooden panels with jali work enhance the sophistication of this entrance passage. The partitions are coated with gold paint for a more luxurious look.

13. Privacy in the bedroom

Bedrooms are private spaces and need to be kept that way. The narrow partition at the door blocks direct views of the bed when the door is opened. The use of a lighter shade of wood ensures that the partition blends with the rest of the décor.

14. Divider in the bedroom

In a large bedroom that has a separate seating area, a partition helps to divide the sleeping quarters from the rest of the space. The design ensures that seating area too gets the natural light coming in through the window.

15. Privacy at the entrance

When the entrance of a home faces the street, fixing a wooden lattice screen on the balcony creates a partition that partially hides the main door from the direct line of vision of passersby.

16. Balcony screen

In apartment complexes, where adjoining balconies are subject to peering by curious neighbours, building a wooden partition, like this one can keep the space private. In this home, the wooden partition complements the planter boxes and the rest of the balcony décor to bring a casual and soothing feel.

For ideas for using sliding doors as partitions, see this ideabook.

A stylish and eco-friendly home in Bangalore
Which of these designs would be perfect for your home? Respond in the comments.


