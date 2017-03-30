Your browser is out-of-date.

39 modern living rooms designs for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residenza Privata P.B. - Firenze , Zeno Pucci+Architects Zeno Pucci+Architects Modern living room Marble White
Loading admin actions …

Designing a living room is a rather tedious task, you don't just want to make your living room look good but you also want to make it more functional. At the end of the day, it all comes down to how well you can utilise the space. To give you an idea of how to use the available area here are 39 pictures of living rooms. 

1. Wide living room

MM H, MM A | Massimiliano Masellis Architetti MM A | Massimiliano Masellis Architetti Minimalist living room
MM A | Massimiliano Masellis Architetti

MM A | Massimiliano Masellis Architetti
MM A | Massimiliano Masellis Architetti
MM A | Massimiliano Masellis Architetti

If your apartment has a wide living room like this then there are numerous layouts that you can try, which also includes corner, central, L-shaped and U-shaped seating arrangements. 

2. Angular layout

Appartamento privato pieno di luce, Studio D73 Studio D73 Modern living room
Studio D73

Studio D73
Studio D73
Studio D73

Most small houses do not have a lot of open area available and for this reason incorporating an angular seating layout like this is highly recommended.

3. L-shaped layout

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

For a long narrow room, setting up a small L-shaped sofa can be a great idea to create a beautiful living room.

4. Corner layout

Family House, Lucia D'Amato Architect Lucia D'Amato Architect Modern living room
Lucia D&#39;Amato Architect

Lucia D'Amato Architect
Lucia D&#39;Amato Architect
Lucia D'Amato Architect

If the living space in your house is situated in a corner then arranging the seating in similar way can be an excellent idea.

5. Central layout

Ristrutturazione di una villa fronte mare: Villa TiMe, DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni Mediterranean style living room
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni

DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura &amp; interni
DEFPOINT STUDIO architettura & interni

For those apartments that have combined dining and living space, placing the back of the sofa towards the dining table will help you achieve a central layout.

6. Picturesque view

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

If you have picturesque views from your home windows then placing the sofas around it can help you enhance the appeal of the living room.


7. Cozy seatting arrangement

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist living room White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

If you want to create a cozy seating arrangement then placing your sofa near a bookshelf or coffee table can be worth a shot.

8. Wall layout

Prog, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA Rustic style living room
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA

Prog

STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA
STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA CATALDI MADONNA

For those of you looking to make the living room look spacious using similar looking wall layout is a must.

9. Entertainment unit

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Living rooms are the perfect location for families to hang out and by placing your sofa near the entertainment unit you will be able to do just that.

10. U-shaped layout

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern living room
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

If you have a square living space available in your apartment then incorporating a similar looking u-shaped seating layout can be ideal.

11. Sunk-in layout

CASA DB, DFG Architetti Associati DFG Architetti Associati Modern living room
DFG Architetti Associati

DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

Most houses have wall markings where sofas can be placed. So if you have a similar sunken wall then that is the ideal place for your seating arrangement.

12. Customized seating

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern living room
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

It is not important to use only one type of living room layout. The designer for this image has utilised the available space by creating a custom seating arrangement. 

13. Multi-functional room

Casa "Elle" bianca e grigia, MAMESTUDIO MAMESTUDIO Minimalist living room
MAMESTUDIO

MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO
MAMESTUDIO

If your living space works as a multifunctional room then placing a small two seater sofa can also help you achieve the same design you like. 

14. Modern layout

CST | White box apartment, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Minimalist living room Beige
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

To achieve a modern layout in your living room incorporating white colour furniture can be a great idea.

15. Living room and plants

PASSIONE PER IL BIANCO, StudioG StudioG Minimalist living room
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

Another great idea for making your apartment living room look beautiful is adding plants. Potted plants are the best alternative for small rooms as they are easy to maintain. 

16. Stonewall

Minimal white, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

To achieve a unique look for your apartment creating a similar looking stonewall can also be worth a shot. 

17. Neutral colour living room

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern living room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

To create a good vibe in your apartment style living room using neutral colours like beige, white, and light brown must also be considered. 

18. Fire place seating

casa Mast, yesHome yesHome Mediterranean style living room
yesHome

yesHome
yesHome
yesHome

If you have a small fireplace in your house then placing the sofas around it can also be a great gathering location. 

19. Focal wall arrangement

Ristrutturazione appartamento Como, Cavallasca, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Focal walls can also be the right place to create your seating arrangement. By placing the sofa to face the wall you can create a beautiful layout. 

20. Picture window

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli Paolo Cavazzoli Modern living room
Paolo Cavazzoli

Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

Most lhouses already have picture windows, so if you place the sofa near them then you can receive natural light and create an amazing design. 

21. Long L-shaped layout

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern living room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

If you love entertaining guests at your place then adding a long L-shaped seating arrangement like this can also be considered. 

22. Colour combination

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern living room Grey
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

The colour combination of your living room is also an important feature to beautify the room. Using bright colours will uplift the vibe of your home. 

23. Highlighters

Casa Fenice , melania de masi architetto melania de masi architetto Modern dining room
melania de masi architetto

melania de masi architetto
melania de masi architetto
melania de masi architetto

Incorporating proper lighting in your living room is a great way to make it look lively. Highlighters are the best option as they focus on one single area of the room.

24. Accessorizing

Appartamento - Milano 2012, Brizzi+Riefenstahl Studio Brizzi+Riefenstahl Studio Industrial style living room
Brizzi+Riefenstahl Studio

Brizzi+Riefenstahl Studio
Brizzi+Riefenstahl Studio
Brizzi+Riefenstahl Studio

By accessorising your living space with bright colour cushions or lamps you can enhance the beauty of your furniture.

25. Sunlight window

I nostri parquet, The Wood Alchemist - Simone Castelli The Wood Alchemist - Simone Castelli Modern living room
The Wood Alchemist—Simone Castelli

The Wood Alchemist - Simone Castelli
The Wood Alchemist—Simone Castelli
The Wood Alchemist - Simone Castelli

If you have a sun-light window like shown in the picture then placing your sofa right next to it can also be ideal for illuminating the room.

26. Colour contrast

Living, GIO AIO GIO AIO Minimalist living room
GIO AIO

GIO AIO
GIO AIO
GIO AIO

If you're looking to create a grand living space then using two contrasting colours like shown in the picture is a must.

27. Bold colour furniture

Casa Dash, Ad'A Ad'A Minimalist living room Marble White
Ad&#39;A

Ad'A
Ad&#39;A
Ad'A

To highlight your living room in a apartment using bold colour furniture like shown in the picture is also worth a shot.

28. Statement light fixtures

Ristrutturazione appartamento con linee moderne , Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern living room Tiles White
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

To enhance the beauty of your living space including statement light fixtures like chandeliers can also be a great alternative.

29. Wall of windows

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most houses come with a wall of windows which offer great views to its surrounding and by placing your sofas towards these walls you will be able to extend the outdoor charm into your house.

30. False ceilings

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Prenestino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

If your house has high ceilings, you can create the entire design according to it, or you can also create a false one you can customise the design.

31. Creative layout

Residenza Privata A.P. - Marina di Pietrasanta, Zeno Pucci+Architects Zeno Pucci+Architects Modern living room
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Incorporating different pieces of furniture in your living room is also a great way to build a creative looking entertainment space.

32. Black and white

Residenza Privata P.B. - Firenze , Zeno Pucci+Architects Zeno Pucci+Architects Modern living room Marble White
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects
Zeno Pucci+Architects

Using a traditional black and white colour combination can also give you a breathtaking living space.

33. Backdrop

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern living room Grey
DemianStagingDesign

DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign

The backdrop of your living room is one of the most important things in order to make it look beautiful. By adding wall mounted light fixtures you can achieve customised backdrop.

34. Settees

CASA UNO, Moretti MORE Moretti MORE Modern living room
Moretti MORE

Moretti MORE
Moretti MORE
Moretti MORE

It is not important that you only include sofas is in your living room. You can also use settees to create a central seating.

35. Parallel to wall

Villa Urbana, DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto Modern living room
DCA Studio—Davide Carelli Architetto

DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto
DCA Studio—Davide Carelli Architetto
DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto

By placing your sofa parallel to the wall you will have enough walking space around your living room.

36. Single sofa

IpoHouse-Costruire sotto, SANTACROCEARCHITETTI SANTACROCEARCHITETTI Modern living room
SANTACROCEARCHITETTI

SANTACROCEARCHITETTI
SANTACROCEARCHITETTI
SANTACROCEARCHITETTI

For those of you who do not require a lot of seating in the living room using a single sofa like this can also be considered.

37. Paintings

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

One of the simplest ways to make your living space look grand is by adding huge wall paintings.

38. Dead space

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Houses have a lot of dead corners that are not utilised well. By using the space to build an entertainment unit or bookshelf you can turn it into a multifunctional room.

39. Customised Seating

White Light, Francesca Ignani Interiors Francesca Ignani Interiors Mediterranean style living room
Francesca Ignani Interiors

Francesca Ignani Interiors
Francesca Ignani Interiors
Francesca Ignani Interiors

For those of you who do not like traditional layout designs, creating a customised look is also advised. You can place a single long sofa like shown in the picture to have a unique looking living room.

Check out our other ideabooks for more living room designs. 

