16 stylish ways to decorate the niche of the wall

The architectural style has evolved a lot over the period. But one thing that has still been retained and often repeated in modern architecture is the niche carved into the wall. Earlier it was usually a semicircular arc style niche to keep statues, religious pictures and lamps. With time it has become a decoration piece on the wall, though it still serves the purpose to exhibit the artifacts and holiday pictures.
We know that pictures explain better than words. So let’s have a look at the 16 pictures of beautiful walls adorned by niches and get inspired.
If you can accommodate, the niche below the window pane can be used to beautify the space which otherwise would have gone waste. It’s a simple decoration here with clean white pebbles.
It’s sensible to make the separation wall useful too. The clean cut of the niches resembles the one from the bygone era but it looks cool and modern.
A niche adds glamour to the room. It is quite functional too; providing a beautiful storage space right in the middle of the wall.
Not everything in the home is to be done for some use or purpose. A niche created just like that to add to the beauty of the room will look elegant and classy.
This one looks like numerous niches we have seen in palaces or havelis. Isn’t it?
A niche on the long corridors or plain walls is a great idea. It breaks the monotony of the wall. Decorate it with natural materials or green plants, it’s up to you.
This is a great idea to bring in the sunlight for your small indoor garden.
A warm fireplace created in the niche of the wall looks beautiful and stylishly modern.
Plants in the home spread freshness. Place pots on the niche and feel the fresh energy in the day and watch the mysterious shadows in the evening.
The wall between two pillars can be utilized to make a cabinet. Keep it close or leave it open according to the purpose it will meet.
The natural stone walls and a beautiful niche created to display an amazing art piece; it is the ideal use of the niche.
It is quite natural to take the advantage of openings and convert it into beautiful shelves to show off your amazing collections of artifacts or books.
If there is a simple wall to separate a space, make it alive with a false wall and your creativity.
A perfect stone wall with a clean niche on it, it grabs all the attention.
A clear cut niches on a wall to wall cabinet is a smart way to create the space for exhibits in limited space.
Even a small unused space could be turned into an unexpectedly beautiful place with thoughtful decoration. Take an inspiration from here and start looking for a similar space in your home.
This is amazing! If you are planning to renovate your home, you may like this: 21 interior design ideas for you to copy!