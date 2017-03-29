Your browser is out-of-date.

16 stylish ways to decorate the niche of the wall

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style living room
The architectural style has evolved a lot over the period. But one thing that has still been retained and often repeated in modern architecture is the niche carved into the wall. Earlier it was usually a semicircular arc style niche to keep statues, religious pictures and lamps. With time it has become a decoration piece on the wall, though it still serves the purpose to exhibit the artifacts and holiday pictures.

We know that pictures explain better than words. So let’s have a look at the 16 pictures of beautiful walls adorned by niches and get inspired.

​1. Below the window pane

Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

If you can accommodate, the niche below the window pane can be used to beautify the space which otherwise would have gone waste. It’s a simple decoration here with clean white pebbles.

​2. Clean and clear

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern style bedroom Property,Shelf,Wood,Door,Shelving,Fixture,Building,House,Flooring,Floor
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Yassmine

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

It’s sensible to make the separation wall useful too. The clean cut of the niches resembles the one from the bygone era but it looks cool and modern.

​3. In harmony with the wall

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern media room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

A niche adds glamour to the room. It is quite functional too; providing a beautiful storage space right in the middle of the wall.

​4. Just like that

Casa Galeana, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Not everything in the home is to be done for some use or purpose. A niche created just like that to add to the beauty of the room will look elegant and classy.

​5. If we could turn back time

Mrs.&Mr. REKHA THANGAPPAN RESIDENCE AT JUHU BEACH, KAANATHUR, EAST COAST ROAD, CHENNAI, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern walls & floors
Muraliarchitects

Mrs.&Mr. REKHA THANGAPPAN RESIDENCE AT JUHU BEACH, KAANATHUR, EAST COAST ROAD, CHENNAI

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

This one looks like numerous niches we have seen in palaces or havelis. Isn’t it?

​6. Breaking the monotony

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Stone Beige
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

A niche on the long corridors or plain walls is a great idea. It breaks the monotony of the wall. Decorate it with natural materials or green plants, it’s up to you.


​7. Transparency in opaque wall

Valle Anahuac Animas Xalapa Veracruz, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

 This is a great idea to bring in the sunlight for your small indoor garden.

​8. A beautiful fireplace

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

A warm fireplace created in the niche of the wall looks beautiful and stylishly modern.

​9. A space for flower pots

casa bdg15, Alfagrama estudio Alfagrama estudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Alfagrama estudio

Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio
Alfagrama estudio

Plants in the home spread freshness. Place pots on the niche and feel the fresh energy in the day and watch the mysterious shadows in the evening.

​10. A piece of furniture

Casa Cocotera, TAFF TAFF Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TAFF

TAFF
TAFF
TAFF

The wall between two pillars can be utilized to make a cabinet. Keep it close or leave it open according to the purpose it will meet.

​11. Restoring the old concept

Residencia en el Lago, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

The natural stone walls and a beautiful niche created to display an amazing art piece; it is the ideal use of the niche.

​12. The natural niche

Espacea, ESPACEA ESPACEA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ESPACEA

ESPACEA
ESPACEA
ESPACEA

It is quite natural to take the advantage of openings and convert it into beautiful shelves to show off your amazing collections of artifacts or books.

​13. Liven up a corner

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

If there is a simple wall to separate a space, make it alive with a false wall and your creativity. 

​14. Behind the TV

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style living room
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

House Interiors

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

A perfect stone wall with a clean niche on it, it grabs all the attention.

15. Niches in the cabinets

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

A clear cut niches on a wall to wall cabinet is a smart way to create the space for exhibits in limited space.

​16. Unexpectedly beautiful

Kiko House, RH Casas de Campo Design RH Casas de Campo Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
RH Casas de Campo Design

Kiko House

RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design

Even a small unused space could be turned into an unexpectedly beautiful place with thoughtful decoration. Take an inspiration from here and start looking for a similar space in your home.

This is amazing! If you are planning to renovate your home, you may like this: 21 interior design ideas for you to copy!

A modern and sophisticated apartment in New Delhi
Which decoration idea will you adopt for your home? Please leave your comments.


